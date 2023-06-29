Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year cornerback/return specialist/wide receiver Marcus Jones.

Hard facts

Name: Marcus Jones

Position: Cornerback/Return specialist/Wide receiver

Opening day age: 24 (10/22/1998)

Size: 5’8”, 175 lbs

Jersey number: 24

Contract status: Signed through 2025 (2026 UFA)

Experience

A three-star recruit out of high school, Jones began his college career at Troy and made an immediate impact despite starting only 10 of his 24 games on the defensive side of the ball. Not only did he register four combined interceptions — including one that was returned for a touchdown —, he also established himself as an electric return man: Jones scored four kickoff returns between 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he even was on the receiving end of five pass attempts.

After sitting out the 2019 season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules, he became a starter in Houston’s secondary and the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner. Over the next two seasons, he started 17 of 20 games, registered six interceptions and a forced fumble, had five more return touchdowns — three punts, two kickoffs —, while catching 10 passes for 109 yards and another TD. He also was named first-team All-AAC twice.

Not only did Jones earn the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player in 2021, he also set himself up well for the NFL Draft. And indeed, he heard his name called rather early when the Patriots selected him 85th overall in the third round. Jones went on to see action in all three phases, scoring a touchdown in each of them, and earning first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner in his rookie season.

2022 review

Stats: 15 games (4 starts) | 371 defensive snaps (32.8%), 164 special teams snaps (35.9%), 18 offensive snaps (1.7%) | 35 tackles, 2 missed tackles (5.4%), 1 fumble recovery | 41 defensive targets, 24 catches (58.5%), 361 yards, 1 TDs, 2 INTs (1 TD) | 29 punt returns, 362 yards (12.5/return), 1 TD | 27 kickoff returns, 645 yards (23.9/return) | 3 special teams tackles | 4 offensive targets, 4 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD

Season recap: When the Patriots selected Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they did so despite him facing some injury questions. After all, he had been unable to participate in any pre-draft activities after undergoing surgery on both his shoulders. His recovery process forced him into a red non-contact jersey for mandatory minicamp, but it did not prevent him from entering training camp as a full participant.

At that point, what would eventually become one of the most entertaining rookie seasons in recent memory was officially green-lighted. It did start relatively slowly, though, with Jones seeing minimal opportunities on defense and special teams over the first three weeks of the year. Those did slowly increase, however, and by New England’s Week 4 loss in Green Bay he was officially the team’s featured punt and kickoff returner as well as a rotational option at cornerback.

Marcus Jones is best suited in the slot, but he's more than capable of hanging on the perimeter with the right matchups



Plus if he jumps a route from all the way out there, he's gone pic.twitter.com/XgE9krS11Q — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 23, 2023

As such, he ended up seeing semi-regular action for the rest of the season. Jones ended the year with 371 defensive snaps (of 1,130; 32.8%) and 164 on special teams snaps (of 457; 35.9%). Whenever he was on the field, however, he was a definitive player to watch.

Signs of that were on display all over the first half of the season, culminating in one of the Patriots’ top plays of the year and possibly the entire post-Tom Brady era. In the waning seconds of a Week 11 game against the New York Jets, Jones took a punt 84 yards to the house to break a 3-3 tie and earn his team a victory over its division rivals.

Rookie Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return TD showed what Devin McCourty mentioned in his post-game press conference: players wanting to block for someone they know can take it to the house.



Everybody on the field made an impact: pic.twitter.com/nxlSU7VbUF — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 21, 2022

That play showed Jones’ game-changing potential, and it would neither remain his lone big play nor his lone touchdown of the year. In fact, he ended the year with three total takeaways — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — and three scores. Besides his TD against the Jets, he also had a pick-six in Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals and even scored on a 48-yard catch and run in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

A player scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in the same season is a rather rare feat: Jones became the first ever rookie player to accomplish the triple crown of touchdowns, and the first in 45 years in the NFL as a whole.

Jones was nothing short of spectacular at times in 2022, and a definitive bright spot on a team in need of those. That was true not just on defense and special teams, but also on offense. Although he played only 18 of 1,052 snaps (1.7%), he finished with four touches for 78 yards and that one touchdown mentioned above.

Jones’ accomplishments in 2022 included those scores and takeaways mentioned above, and a league-leading punt return average of 12.5 yards per runback. He also was named the AFC Special Teams Player of Week 11, and named first-team All-Pro as a punt returner.

Not too shabby for the 85th selection in the draft.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? At the very least Jones’ role will be two-fold between his defensive and special teams contributions. On the defensive side of the ball, he will see time as a rotational cornerback for the Patriots — possibly seeing increased action in the slot after spending much of his rookie campaign outside. In addition, he will continue to serve as a returner at least on punts and potentially kickoffs as well.

As for his offensive contributions, they are TBD. Jones has shown he can produce on offense, but whether or not new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien sees him as a viable option even in select packages remains to be seen. If so, however, he would likely again serve as a role player who would line up either in the backfield, slot or split out wide depending on the play design.

What is his growth potential? Like his overall contributions to the team, Jones’ future outlook also needs to be evaluated in three ways. On defense, his shiftiness and burst give him a strong foundation; if he can work on his communication and strength versus NFL wide receivers — especially as a run defender — he might be able to develop into an upper-tier slot defender.

On offense, it’s all about experience even though he will only be used in a package role anyway and therefore not have to concern himself too much with the nuances of playing wide receiver. Finally, special teams; he is already one of the league’s best return men and improvement will likely only be incremental.

Does he have positional versatility? You have a role on your roster to fill, there is a good chance Jones can fill it at an adequate level. His versatility is rather rare in today’s NFL, and his 2022 season is a perfect example of what he can be: a regular member of the cornerback rotation, an elite return man, and a serviceable package player at the wide receiver position. Add it all together, and you get one of the most electrifying players in the NFL right now — one who is a big-play threat whenever, and in whichever capacity, he touches the ball.

What is his salary cap situation? Jones is entering the second year of his rookie contract carrying a salary cap number of $1.18 million. The structure of the deal is actually pretty straight forward: it consists of a $940,316 base salary as well as a fully-guaranteed $236,264 signing bonus proration. Jones’ deal currently qualifies for Top-51 status, meaning that the entire cap hit is counted against the books at the moment.

How safe is his roster spot? Jones is a safe bet to be on the Patriots’ roster this season. Not only is he a first-team All-Pro punt returner as well as a promising defensive back and potential offensive weapon, he also offers depth at a position facing some uncertainty: in the wake of teammate Jack Jones’ recent arrest at Boston’s Logan Airport, the Patriots might have to rely on Marcus more in 2023, particularly on the outside.

One-sentence projection: Jones’ second-year jump will show on defense first and foremost, and not be as prominent in the kicking game and especially offense.

What do you think about Marcus Jones heading into the 2023 season? Will he continue to be a three-way player? What roll will he fill on the defensive side of the ball? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.