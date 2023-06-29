Quick-hit thoughts on DeVante Parker signing a new contract with the Patriots

The New England Patriots and wide receiver DeVante Parker have reached an agreement on a new deal that will keep him around through the 2025 season. While details are sparse at the moment, we know it is a three-year deal that carries a maximum value of $33 million.

So, what does the Patriots signing Parker to that deal mean in the grand scheme of things? Let’s find out.

The Patriots have big plans for Parker. The Patriots are oftentimes portrayed as an almost mythical organization that does not ever give insight into its plans. While that is true to an extent, the team is relatively transparent when it comes to its transactions.

Look no further than this year’s offseason. The Patriots needed help at offensive tackle, so they went out to sign some veteran free agents. Several of their players are headed for free agency next year, so they drafted possible replacements. They were unhappy with their special teams operation, so they added a marquee coverage player as well as a punter and kicker.

Signing Parker to a three-year deal also tells us a bit about the team’s perspective. It was apparently happy with his production and demeanor in his first season in New England last year, and is ready to give him more opportunities to build a rapport with quarterback Mac Jones and establish himself as a starter-level option on the perimeter.

Ya know who was really good vs press last season?



DeVante Parker (when healthy) pic.twitter.com/MAUoQ7nM5P — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 7, 2023

New England has another pass catcher signed beyond 2023. When the Patriots acquired Parker via trade from the Miami Dolphins last offseason, he had two years remaining on his contract. This meant that he would be scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency in the spring of 2024 — one of several pass catchers falling into that category.

However, he is now off the market before even being anywhere close to entering it. As a result, the Patriots now have some stability in their skill position department:

Signed through 2023 (2024 FAs): WR Kendrick Bourne, TE Anthony Firkser, TE Mike Gesicki, TE Hunter Henry, RB Ty Montgomery, WR Tre Nixon, TE Matt Sokol, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Scotty Washington

Signed through 2024 (2025 FAs): RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Signed through 2025 (2026 FAs): WR/QB Malik Cunningham, RB Kevin Harris, WR Ed Lee, TE Johnny Lumpkin, WR DeVante Parker, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Pierre Strong Jr., WR Tyquan Thornton

Signed through 2026 (2027 FAs): WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Demario Douglas

As can be seen, the wide receiver position in relatively good shape as far as stability is concerned. On the other hand, the same cannot be said for the tight end spot.

Parker’s salary cap number will most certainly change. Heading into this week, Parker carried a salary cap number of $6.21 million — the eighth-highest on the team. The deal, which did not include any guarantees, consisted of a $5.7 million base salary as well as a $100,000 workout bonus and $382,352 in likely-to-be-earned roster bonuses (totaling up to $500,000). In addition, Parker would have been able to add $1.5 million in incentives.

No concrete details about the structure of Parker’s new contract are known yet but one has to assume his cap hit in 2023 will change as a result of the deal. Guarantees will be added in the form of a signing bonus, while his base salary and total cap hit might be modified as well.

That $33 million figure is misleading. Player agents have a tendency to prop up contracts when leaking information to reporters. The “worth up to” value of a contract therefore oftentimes differs greatly from the actual impact a deal will have on a club’s books. Parker is falling into this category as well.

In fact, him earning the full $33 million initially reported would be a best-case scenario for team and player alike. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, after all, Parker would have to hit some significant goals:

As part of the new three-year contract through 2025, Parker can earn up to $33 million if he achieves every per-game roster bonus, and hits all playing time and performance incentives that include All-Pro honors, according to a source.

If Parker manages to come close to hitting all of his playing time and performance escalators, the deal — even at a cost of up to $33 million — would be a very reasonable one from a team perspective. In that scenario, an annual average of $11 million for an All-Pro player at a premium position would be a steal.

The deal would not keep the team from also signing DeAndre Hopkins. There has been speculation about DeAndre Hopkins joining the Patriots throughout the offseason, especially after the free agent wide receiver visited New England earlier this month. So far, nothing has transpired but the Parker deal should not change the outlook for Hopkins potentially joining the team.

Financially, they already had the means to sign Hopkins to a deal of his liking (even though their willingness to do so is another question). Assuming that Parker’s new deal does not suddenly cause his cap hit to spike significantly, it does not have much of an impact on pursuing the 31-year-old Pro Bowler.

As for the on-field component, Parker and Hopkins would likely be able to coexist in New England. The former would resume his usual role as a strict perimeter target, with the latter projecting as more of an X/Z hybrid depending on the play.