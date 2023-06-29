Despite his unclear legal situation following a recent arrest at Boston’s Logan Airport, a majority of New England Patriots fans wants the team to hold onto cornerback Jack Jones.

As a look at the results from the latest SB Nation Reacts survey shows, almost two thirds of participants are in favor of Jones remaining a Patriot. 65 percent chose that option, with the remaining 35 percent voting in favor of the team cutting ties with the 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

Jones was arrested earlier this month because airport security found a bag of his allegedly containing two loaded firearms plus additional ammunition. He posted $30,000 bail and later appeared at court to be charged with several offenses related to his arrest. He is scheduled to return to court on August 18.

This incident was not Jones’ first run-in with the law. Back in 2018, he was arrested for breaking into a Panda Express. Jones eventually entered a guilty plea for commercial burglary, a second-degree misdemeanor, and had to serve 45 days of house arrest.

The Panda Express chapter was only one in what was a tumultuous college career for Jones.

A five-star recruit, he began his career at USC where he developed into a starter by Year 2. However, he was deemed academically ineligible for the 2018 campaign and left the school for Moorpark College. After one year away from the game, he reemerged at Arizona State. While Jones established himself as a draft-worthy player, he also served a suspension in 2020 for fighting in practice.

Despite those red flags, the Patriots selected Jones 121st overall last spring. He had a promising rookie campaign with the club, appearing in 13 games and registering three takeaways. However, he also missed the final two weeks of the season because of a team suspension.

Jones nonetheless entered the 2023 offseason as a candidate to earn a starting spot in the Patriots’ secondary. His current legal situation put a question mark next to those projections, even though the team has held onto him for the time being.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.