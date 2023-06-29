New England Patriots links 6/29/23 - Parker, Hopkins, spotlight on the Defensive Line; More!

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar talks about the report that the Patriots signed WR DeVante Parker to a three-year contract extension.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Jayson Tatum and Lil Baby joined the Patriots for Fanatics ‘Merch Madness’.
- Community: Fanatics day of giving. (2 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick talks about DeVante Parker’s new three-year contract and what it means for the Pats’ pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins?
- Alex Barth explains how DeVante Parker’s extension shouldn’t take the Patriots out of the running for DeAndre Hopkins.
- Darren Hartwell discusses how Parker’s extension and the pursuit of Hopkins are connected; There could be a few different subplots at play in the WR room.
- Sophie Weller suggests Devante Parker has a lot of work ahead of him if he looks to earn the maximum amount of money in his contract.
- Mike Kadlick takes a deep dive into the Patriots’ defensive line group heading into the season. “This will be pretty much the same room from a season ago and while not necessarily a strength of New England’s roster, will likely perform at or above expected for Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick, and co.”
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Patriots extend Parker, Hopkins fallout; Mills and Jonathan Jones stand by embattled CB Jack Jones; Update on Ryan Mallett’s death: There were no riptides present. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators, prior to the accident, Mallett was apparently trying to swim to a second sandbar, which was about 150 feet off shore. He then ‘began struggling.’
- Tanner James highlights Bill Belichick discussing the different ways the team could use rookie CB Christian Gonzalez.
- Chad Graff (The Athletic) The best offseason move for the Patriots: ... JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki should help the offense. Rookie first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez will help the defense. But the best move (even if it was also the most obvious) was when Bill Belichick ditched the combo of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as orchestrators of the offense and instead hired Bill O’Brien to run the show. ... The Pats now can move forward with a legit offense they hope will complement a top-5 defense.
- Chad Graff (The Athletic) Ranking the Patriots’ undrafted rookies: Who has the best shot to make the team? 1. QB/WR Malik Cunningham, 2. TE Johnny Lumpkin, 3. ST Jourdan Heilig, 4. DT Justus Tavai, 5. WR Ed Lee.
- Ariana Tourangeau gives us the full New England Patriots 2023 schedule with links to purchase tickets.
- Sophie Weller reports on Robert Kraft teaching the rookie class about his organization’s priorities and values.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Dalvin Cook rumors, help for Rhamondre Stevenson, Pats WR free agent options; More.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve and Derek discuss questions they have ahead of Training Camp. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Patriots, WR DeVante Parker agree to new three-year deal worth up to $33M.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal.
- Randy Mueller (The Athletic) Identifying each AFC East team’s biggest concern from a GM’s perspective. Patriots: New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has gotten most of the attention, but for my money the Patriots’ fortunes fall directly on QB1 Mac Jones and their ability to keep him upright. Obviously, O’Brien will have the biggest impact on this issue. ... Jones will struggle if protections are not solid.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: A look at the history of first-round pick contract extensions, and an emerging trend.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect defensive line
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The best pro football player to wear every jersey number.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Which NFL team is most likely to end long playoff drought in 2023 season? Jets included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Hard Knocks could place stress on relationship between Jets, Aaron Rodgers.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2023 season.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers, other NFL players facing full-season 2023 suspensions for gambling violations. The league is rolling out a second wave of betting-related discipline.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In its search for new executive director, NFLPA put excessive focus on confidentiality. “In what union does a new leader get elected without the members even knowing who the candidates are?”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA amended Constitution in 2022 to keep executive director candidates secret
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA declines to address gambling policy during press conference introducing Lloyd Howell.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) The tragedy of Ryan Mallett’s death is in the lives he won’t be able to impact. Ryan Mallett made it all the way to the NFL, but all he ever really wanted to be was a high school football coach.
- Karen Guregian remembers the the Ryan Mallett most Patriots fans didn’t get to know.
- Jack Deignan (ClutchPoints) Alleged Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill assault case gets update.
