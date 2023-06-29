Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley reach reported two-year contract extension

Ja’Whaun Bentley will remain in the middle of the New England Patriots’ defense past 2023.

The linebacker and captain has reached a two-year contract extension worth up to $18.75 million with the organization, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

The reported agreement includes $9 million fully guaranteed.

Bentley, 26, had been scheduled to become a free agent next March after previously signing a two-year, $6 million deal in 2022. He was on track to carry a base salary of $2.14 million with $1.26 million guaranteed.

The Purdue product’s upcoming cap number stood at $5.05 million, per OverTheCap.com, when accounting for his signing bonus proration, offseason workout bonus, per-game roster bonuses and incentives.

Bentley saw 80 percent of New England’s defensive snaps while starting all 17 games last season. He set career highs with 125 tackles and three sacks. In addition, one interception and one fumble recovery were logged by the former fifth-round draft choice.

“You saw the season that he put together last year,” Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo told reporters in April. “And I would say, you know, a player who is very smart. I mean, he knows the entire defense. He’s fast, he’s big, he’s strong at the point of attack. He’s just a great player.”

Since arriving at pick No. 143 overall in 2018, Bentley has started 50 of his 65 appearances. The Super Bowl LIII champion, whose rookie year ended on injured reserve, has also led the defense in tackles for consecutive campaigns after previously finishing second in 2020.

The news of Bentley’s extension comes one day after the Patriots reached agreement with wide receiver DeVante Parker on a new three-year pact.

Veterans are slated to report to Gillette Stadium for training camp on July 25.