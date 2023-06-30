The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 4

Happy 4th, everyone!

It’s Friday and July 4th falls on a Tuesday this year, so hopefully you’re all getting ready for at least four days off to eat, drink, relax, and watch the same fireworks display we’ve all been watching since about 1956. I love 4th of July Weekend, and I’ll say it at every chance I get: thank goodness our Founding Fathers had the wherewithal to sign that Declaration of Independence in July instead of February.

But before I take off for the lake, I wanted to knock another one off my offseason countdown of the Top 20 Most Memorable New England Patriots Moments of 2022.

The list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

7. The Patriots tie a franchise record with nine sacks against the Indianapolis Colts.

6. The Disaster in the Desert.

5. Marcus Jones takes his first ever NFL reception 48 yards to the house against the Buffalo Bills.

At Number 4, we have one of the craziest plays of the entire year, and one that easily could have swung the momentum of the season.

4. A long pass and a tipped ball turn 3rd-and-29 into a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Christmas Eve used to be quite a merry time around New England; the NFL always seemed to have games on, and the Patriots usually won in order to secure either a playoff spot or a first round bye. A Patriots win was the perfect way to spread peace on earth and goodwill towards men.

However, New England hadn’t won a game on Christmas week since 2019, and with the 10-4 Bengals coming to town, many Pats fans were readying themselves for yet another lump of coal in their collective stockings. The Patriots had just lost to the Raiders on some absolute nonsense and were desperately clinging to their postseason hopes, needing to win to have even an outside chance of a Wild Card Spot. Cincy, on the other hand, were still in contention to lock up that coveted week off, so both teams had a lot to play for.

The way the Patriots started this one, you wouldn’t think they had anything to play for at all, as the Bengals took a 22-0 lead into the locker room at halftime where New England had only managed to generate two first downs on five first half possessions. They also punted on their first two possessions of the second half as well - but as they had all season, the defense stepped up and Marcus Jones took a Joe Burrow pass 69 yards to the house on a pick six to put the Patriots on the board towards the end of the third quarter. The Patriots offense, at long last, joined the party on their next possession with a beautiful 11 play, 77 yard drive that made it 22-12 as the fourth quarter got underway. The Bengals were able to generate a drive on their next possession, but a missed FG attempt gave New England the ball back on their own 33 with the chance to make a game of it.

For a little while, the offense looked like it had really found a groove, moving the ball all the way down to the Bengal 29 before waking up and realizing that this was the 2022 Patriots we were talking about. 1st and 10 at the 29 became 3rd and 29 in less than 45 seconds courtesy of a run for a loss, an Intentional Grounding penalty, and a false start.

Matt Patricia or not, no team has a play designed to pick up 29 yards. If I had to guess, the playcall on the field was just “try and get open, I’m going to huck it up and see what happens.”

And, for the most part, that’s exactly what occurred. The Bengals only rushed three, dropping everyone else back as four receivers streaked down the field. Putting his offensive prowess on display, Patricia had New England’s fastest receiver, Tyquan Thornton, run a slow, shallow crossing pattern as the outlet receiver to maybe get the Patriots at least into field goal range.

Now you’d think, with a 5 on 3 advantage, that the Patriot offensive line would be able to give Jones plenty of time to set his feet and throw something deep, but it wasn’t long before Mac found himself scrambling around in the backfield away from pressure. First he scrambled left, then back towards the middle, and then towards the right before finding a small pocket in which to set his feet. He turned, looked downfield, and launched a pass.

One of my favorite things to do, as a Patriots fan, is play a preseason game I like to call “Who the Hell is That Guy?” During those meaningless games in August where there are four players all wearing the same number and the roster is completely up in the air, there are often players I don’t immediately recognize and it’s fun to try and figure out who is worth remembering and who isn’t. Less fun, however, is having to play that game in late December.

On the receiving end of that Mac Jones heave was Scotty Washington, an undrafted free agent signed, ironically, by the Bengals in April of 2022. He was waived in August and found his way onto the Patriots practice squad, where he had remained all year. He was activated for this game, and to my knowledge, this is the only time a ball has ever been thrown his way as a professional football player.

Washington managed to high point the ball, tip it in the air, and bat it directly into the waiting arms of Jakobi Meyers, who walked into the end zone untouched for the score. Patriots 18, Bengals 22. 18 unanswered points and one score away from the lead.

Unfortunately, these would be the last points the Patriots would score, as Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on the 5 yard line on New England’s very next drive and there wasn’t enough time left to mount a comeback. 22-18 was the final score, and while New England wasn’t mathematically eliminated with this loss, for all intents and purposes, that was the end of the 2022 campaign for this team.

What’s frustrating is that, looking back through this list, there are three plays - the Stevenson fumble coming off this tip and score, the ending of the Raiders game, and that Hunter Henry catch/non-catch - that prevented the Patriots from potentially winning 11 games last year. In a season we all acknowledge as one where the Patriots failed to live up to expectations, they were still very close to a playoff berth and had just one or two things gone their way, they likely make the postseason. If they had come back to beat the Bengals, who knows what would have happened? Tip plays like this one, as nutty as they are, are complete momentum swings not only for a game, but for the team as a whole. Plus, it was just an awesome play in a season devoid of awesome plays, so here it sits just outside the Top 3.

Check out the play here.

Full game highlights here.