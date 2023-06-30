PostPulpit Mailbag: Could DeAndre Hopkins and DeVante Parker coexist on the field?

Despite being away from football until training camp, Bill Belichick took advantage of his time off before the 4th of July weekend by inking DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley to contract extensions this past week.

Let’s break down what those mean for the New England Patriots moving forward and more in this week’s #PostPulpit Mailbag.

@jasonbr17919299 If the Pats land DHop, what do you think the contract will look like?

After giving DeVante Parker a three-year, $33 million extension on Wednesday, expectations are it will not impact New England in their pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins. While Parker’s full contract details are not yet known, the extension (and Bentley’s) will likely lower his cap hit this year creating more cap space.

While the additional cap space could be put towards Hopkins, New England did not need to create space to ink Hopkins to a multi-year deal. Perhaps that signals to them leaning towards a larger, one-year deal for Hopkins, or the extensions free up money to operate on the rest of the roster (Kyle Dugger extension?).

Now, Hopkins is reportedly seeking a contract similar to the one-year, $15 million deal - with up to $3 million in incentives - that Odell Beckham Jr. got from the Baltimore Ravens back in April. Hopkins’ number may be slightly lower number due to the time of year and what appears to be limited interest in the player, but I'd expect the maximum amount with incentives to be in that range over a year or two.

@BostonEvan11 Can Parker and Hopkins coexist?

While the Patriots can make it work from a financial cost, the on-field football fit would be intriguing. The addition of Hopkins could likely make one of New England’s veteran receivers expandable and the thought here was that would be Parker due to the positional redundancy at the ‘X’ spot.

If Hopkins is indeed signed, my bet would be Parker remains primarily at the ‘X’ while Hopkins becomes more of a ‘Z’ or ‘move’ wide receiver. During his tenure in Houston under Bill O’Brien, the receiver was used inside the numbers nearly 30 percent of the time. More of this could help Hopkins anyway at this point of his career while also helping the offense create mismatches.

In the play below, O’Brien lines Hopkins up in the slot where the receiver can win up the seam in HOSS (a staple of O’Brien’s offense) against smaller defenders.

While it may not be ideal for Parker and Hopkins to share the field, it is possible. While it could create mismatches in certain scenarios, there would also be some negatives such as a lack of speed on the field as well. However, it’s a good problem to have, so just get good football players and let Bill O’Brien figure it out from there.

What’s the point of the Parker extension caught me by surprise? - BC

Let’s talk about the receiver that actually is on the roster and that just got a new contract.

DeVante Parker was very solid for the Patriots last year in his role. While he obviously thrives downfield as a contested catch target, he got open a fair share and occupies coverages on the backside of plays. It will be fun to watch him this year in what should be a more functional passing attack.

Additionally, New England needed receivers under contract in the upcoming years. Before this deal, only JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and the rookies were under contract for next season. Parker gives them another veteran under contract with a skillset they were lacking.

One last note on the extension, it could be a message to Parker and the locker room amid the Hopkins saga. New England likes Parker and now proves to him he is part of their plan this season and moving forward.

@siegelars What teams in the AFC will be the hardest matchups for the Pats? Scheme wise or unique personnel mismatches?

With the addition of Christian Gonzalez on the backend, New England’s defense (on paper) has the talent and versatility to really match up with any scheme or personnel they'll see this season.

Now, the Jack Jones incident could throw a knife in those plans if the team is forced to go back to Jalen Mills or Jonathan Jones along the boundary. While they're good players, New England would lose a level of versatility and could again struggle with some of the taller receivers they'll face.

Additionally, we’ll put running quarterbacks and some of the top quarterbacks (duh) they'll matchup against in this category. While players like Marte Mapu should help against mobile QBs, we’re not going to say they can stop either until they can get a win against one.

@FJB_FOF Surprise veteran release on final cut day?

I believe at this point the only true possible surprise would be Trent Brown. But barring a disastrous summer, they need Brown to be at their best.

Others in this department could include Anfernee Jennings and/or Cody Davis. Jennings could be on the outside looking in based on how Keion White is deployed, while Davis (who also could be a PUP candidate) could lose his spot to a younger option such as UDFA Jourdan Heilig.

@tcunningham77 What does the team need to do to get back to competing for SBs; and how long will it take to get there?

The Patriots defense projects as Super Bowl caliber, so it is all up to Mac Jones and the offense. Whether he proves they can be competitive with at the helm this year or they go back in the QB market next offseason to try and find that guy.

