New England Patriots links 6/30/23 - Positions that need bolstering: OT, DT ... and RB?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Kevin Harris runs the ball
  • PGS Nest (pgsnest) In signing LB Ja’Whuan Bentley to a 2-year, $18.75M contract extension, the Pats secure a key defensive leader through the 2025 NFL season. Here’s how this will affect the team financially.
  • Alex Barth reports that for the second day in a row the Patriots reached a contract extension with a veteran, adding two years to Ja’Whaun Bentley’s deal.
  • Mike Kadlick wonders if Robert Kraft reportedly has “no budget” in place for Bill Belichick to spend within during a given season, why can’t they just pay everyone? /This ignores the fact that Belichick was hired in part for his economics background and commitment to value spending. So Kraft doesn’t have to have a specific budget.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) New England must keep its options open if starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy continues his contract holdout into training camp.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 2 key positions that need immediate bolstering: OT and RB. /RB??
  • Adam London relays ESPN analyst Mike Clay identifying the QB position as his pick for the Patriots’ weakest unit.
  • Phil Perry explains the Pats should still be in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins despite the recent contract extensions.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) If the Patriots miss out on DeAndre Hopkins, there could be another valuable late receiving addition in the form of Jarvis Landry.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 unexpected free agent signings the Patriots could still make happen.
  • Lauren Campbell notes Jonathan Jones took to Twitter to push back against the gambling suspensions the NFL handed out Thursday.
  • Sophie Weller notes Patriots captain David Andrews is trying to pressure Devin McCourty out of retirement.
  • Jerry Thornton says the clip of Tom Brady breaking down while trying to describe what Belichick has meant to him, turned him into an emotional wreck
  • Lauren Campbell highlights Logan Ryan sharing a story about how Bill Belichick would use his knowledge about the game referees to help prepare the Patriots defense.
  • Mark Daniels reports the NFL suspended 4 players, including former Patriot Rashod Berry, due to gambling violations. The Patriots haven’t been hit with any gambling violations by the NFL.

  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75M extension.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team. Christian Barmore included.
  • Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Offseason Rankings, Part I (17-32) and Part II (1-16): Breaking down which teams thrived the most - or stumbled - with their roster building. Patriots 16th.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Top 10 NFL duos entering 2023 season. AFC teams dominate list. No Pats.
  • Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Superstar Club. Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins both out.
  • Brad Spielberger (PFF) One trade, free agent signing or extension for all 32 NFL teams before 2023 training camp. ‘New England should sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins: Getting a deal done with the veteran would help the Patriots find out once and for all what they have in third-year quarterback Mac Jones.’
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots CB Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL’s anti-gambling stance. “I understand rules are rules,” Jones said. “But I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning .” ‘The league has found a way to make money from gambling on football that does not undermine the integrity of the game. Why can’t a player bet on his own team, if that truly doesn’t affect the integrity of the game?’
  • Conor Orr (SI) Gambling suspensions expose NFL’s absurd and crooked reality show.
  • Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: The most disruptive pass-rushers from every gap.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Supplemental draft prospects will hold workouts for scouts.
  • Dan Treacy (Sporting News) The NFLPA elected a new executive director after a search shrouded in secrecy. Here’s what you need to know about Lloyd Howell.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the names of the other NFLPA finalists be kept secret?

