New England Patriots links 6/30/23 - Positions that need bolstering: OT, DT ... and RB?

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo discusses the report of Ja’Whaun Bentley being the latest to receive a contract extension.
- Paul Perillo reports long-time Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia received a Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.
- Patriots Catch-22: DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley contract extension reaction, AFC East preview: Jets. (100 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: DeVante Parker’s reported contract extension, projecting the roster, 19-0 great debate. (2 hrs)
- Photos: 2023 Patriots official player headshots.
LOCAL LINKS
- PGS Nest (pgsnest) In signing LB Ja’Whuan Bentley to a 2-year, $18.75M contract extension, the Pats secure a key defensive leader through the 2025 NFL season. Here’s how this will affect the team financially.
- Alex Barth reports that for the second day in a row the Patriots reached a contract extension with a veteran, adding two years to Ja’Whaun Bentley’s deal.
- Mike Kadlick wonders if Robert Kraft reportedly has “no budget” in place for Bill Belichick to spend within during a given season, why can’t they just pay everyone? /This ignores the fact that Belichick was hired in part for his economics background and commitment to value spending. So Kraft doesn’t have to have a specific budget.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) New England must keep its options open if starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy continues his contract holdout into training camp.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 2 key positions that need immediate bolstering: OT and RB. /RB??
- Adam London relays ESPN analyst Mike Clay identifying the QB position as his pick for the Patriots’ weakest unit.
- Phil Perry explains the Pats should still be in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins despite the recent contract extensions.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) If the Patriots miss out on DeAndre Hopkins, there could be another valuable late receiving addition in the form of Jarvis Landry.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 unexpected free agent signings the Patriots could still make happen.
- Lauren Campbell notes Jonathan Jones took to Twitter to push back against the gambling suspensions the NFL handed out Thursday.
- Sophie Weller notes Patriots captain David Andrews is trying to pressure Devin McCourty out of retirement.
- Jerry Thornton says the clip of Tom Brady breaking down while trying to describe what Belichick has meant to him, turned him into an emotional wreck
- Lauren Campbell highlights Logan Ryan sharing a story about how Bill Belichick would use his knowledge about the game referees to help prepare the Patriots defense.
- Mark Daniels reports the NFL suspended 4 players, including former Patriot Rashod Berry, due to gambling violations. The Patriots haven’t been hit with any gambling violations by the NFL.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75M extension.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team. Christian Barmore included.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Offseason Rankings, Part I (17-32) and Part II (1-16): Breaking down which teams thrived the most - or stumbled - with their roster building. Patriots 16th.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Top 10 NFL duos entering 2023 season. AFC teams dominate list. No Pats.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Superstar Club. Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins both out.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) One trade, free agent signing or extension for all 32 NFL teams before 2023 training camp. ‘New England should sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins: Getting a deal done with the veteran would help the Patriots find out once and for all what they have in third-year quarterback Mac Jones.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots CB Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL’s anti-gambling stance. “I understand rules are rules,” Jones said. “But I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning .” ‘The league has found a way to make money from gambling on football that does not undermine the integrity of the game. Why can’t a player bet on his own team, if that truly doesn’t affect the integrity of the game?’
- Conor Orr (SI) Gambling suspensions expose NFL’s absurd and crooked reality show.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: The most disruptive pass-rushers from every gap.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Supplemental draft prospects will hold workouts for scouts.
- Dan Treacy (Sporting News) The NFLPA elected a new executive director after a search shrouded in secrecy. Here’s what you need to know about Lloyd Howell.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the names of the other NFLPA finalists be kept secret?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL suspends four players for violating league’s gambling policy.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL has suspended 10 players for gambling over past two years.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident.
