Quick-hit thoughts on Ja’Whaun Bentley signing a 2-year contract extension with the Patriots

One day after signing wide receiver DeVante Parker to a new contract, the New England Patriots made another move. According to reports, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was signed to a two-year extension through the 2025 season.

The deal reportedly has a maximum value of $18.75 million with $9 million in full guarantees. Of course, the final structure will give us more clarity about things such as salary cap impact or actual commitment. Nonetheless, the move locks up a key member of the New England defense for the foreseeable future.

And with that said, let’s dig a bit deeper.

The Patriots lock up their best off-ball linebacker for the foreseeable future. The Patriots put their eggs in the Ja’Whaun Bentley basket in 2022 when they signed him to a two-year deal as a free agent and effectively handed him the keys to the linebacker position. In his first season under that new contract, he excelled.

Despite not getting the same recognition other players at his position, or even his own team, are getting, Bentley was a key factor in the Patriots’ defensive success last year.

Starting all 17 games, he was on the field for 907 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (80.3%) — second on the team behind only Devin McCourty — and registered 122 tackles, three sacks, one interception and a fumble recover. The numbers only tell part of the story, though: Bentley offered leadership in his role as a team captain, and a physical presence at the heart of the New England defense.

It's known that Ja'Whaun Bentley is one of the most physical linebackers in the game, but his play recognition and quickness to the ball have come a long way



He also showed more versatility last year, with more time spent on the edge being one example pic.twitter.com/z3mqe76ozM — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 24, 2023

Bentley was very good in 2022, and the Patriots rewarded him with some long-term stability.

New England now has five linebackers signed beyond 2023. Including third-round rookie Marte Mapu, who was used as a linebacker/safety hybrid during this offseason, the Patriots have 10 off-the-ball linebackers under contract at the moment. Half of those are now signed beyond this upcoming season:

Signed through 2023 (2024 FAs): Olakunle Fatukasi, Terez Hall, Raekwon McMillan, Calvin Munson, Mack Wilson Sr.

Signed through 2024 (2025 FAs): Chris Board, Jahlani Tavai

Signed through 2025 (2026 FAs): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jourdan Heilig

Signed through 2026 (2027 FAs): Marte Mapu

Based on the last few months, Bentley, Jahlani Tavai and Marte Mapu project as the core of the Patriots’ linebacker group moving forward. Due to Bentley’s extension, the team does not have to worry about losing key contributors for almost two more years.

The Patriots invest in their leadership. As noted above, Bentley was voted a team captain in 2022 — the second time in the last three seasons that he received the prestigious honor. Signing him to a long-term deal therefore now also brings a certain stability to a locker room that lost Devin McCourty to retirement earlier this offseason.

Beyond Bentley and McCourty, the Patriots had four other captains last year: quarterback Mac Jones, center David Andrews, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and special teamer Matthew Slater. Whereas Jones’ future will depend on whether the team will pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal — meaning he will either be a free agent after the 2024 for 2025 season — Andrews and Wise Jr. are both under contract through 2024.

Slater, on the other hand, is a candidate to leave the team soon. Entering his age-38 season, he is on a year-to-year basis with retirement after this season a definitive option.

Bentley’s salary cap number for 2023 might have changed. Before his extension, Bentley carried a salary cap number of $5.05 million that consisted of a $2.14 million salary, $800,000 signing bonus proration, $510,000 in active roster bonuses, $100,000 offseason workout bonus and $1.5 million in likely-to-be-earned play-time incentives. It remains to be seen whether or not the team has modified that existing structure as well as part of the extension, but there is a possibility.

Even if not, however, he is playing on a relatively team-friendly contract and will now continue doing so for two more years.

This deal, again, has to be seen independently of a potential DeAndre Hopkins pursuit. Just like we discussed on Thursday when analyzing wide receiver DeVante Parker’s new contract, this latest deal also has to be seen independently of New England potentially going after free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The club already had the financial means to sign him, and a the Bentley extension does not change this one way or the other.

More than anything, this latest investment spree is the Patriots locking up players that would have been unrestricted free agents after the upcoming season — player the team obviously has identified as important pieces for the next few years.