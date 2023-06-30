Learning from Bill Belichick has been ‘a real dope experience’ for Patriots rookie Keion White so far

NFL rookies get thrown in at the deep end, but that is apparently just the way Keion White likes it.

A second-round selection by the New England Patriots earlier this year, he — like the rest of the team’s first-year players — is operating on a steep learning curve. While getting into pro-level shape and learning the play book, he also needs to find a way to keep up with a team preparing itself for the upcoming 2023 season.

Luckily for White, he has one of the best teachers in league history to support him: head coach Bill Belichick. A few weeks in, the 24-year-old is appreciative of that experience.

“It’s been a real dope experience, not going to lie to you,” White told reporters at mandatory minicamp earlier this month. “Just with Bill, he’s really hands-on. He knows everybody’s position, and he teaches you the ins and outs and everything like that. I respect that. Not afraid to tell you the truth, and tell you what he’s thinking — at all. And I kind of cling to that, and I like that and appreciate that. ...

“That’s what I ask from all my coaches: just tell me the truth, whether it be good, bad, anywhere in between. I’ve been fortunate enough to have that most of my career, and Bill brings that to another level. He really tells you like it is, but I appreciate that.”

White joined the Patriots after a six-year college career that he began as a tight end at Old Dominion and ended as a defensive lineman at Georgia Tech. His best season came in 2022, when he started all 12 of the Yellowjackets’ games and registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks as well as 54 tackles.

His production and developmental upside at what is still a relatively new position for him, were appealing for the Patriots. They brought White in with the 46th pick in this year’s draft, and based on the few open practices this spring might integrate him into the mix rather quickly.

Of course, White needs to prove himself worthy of seeing regular playing time as a rookie. Him knowing his place, and trying to abide by Belichick’s rules, are keys to doing so.

“‘Speak less, listen more’ — that’s a big Belichick lesson,” he said. “Appreciate that, though, because I understand that and I respect that. Just taking a step back as a rookie and understand that I don’t really know too much, and just learning what I don’t know.”