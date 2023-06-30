Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with third-year cornerback Shaun Wade.

Hard facts

Name: Shaun Wade

Position: Cornerback

Opening day age: 24 (9/15/1998)

Size: 6’1”, 191 lbs

Jersey number: 26

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

Before joining the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, Wade spent his entire four-year college career at Ohio State. The former five-star prospect and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2017 recruiting class, he did not play during his freshman campaign because of an abdominal injury suffered during spring practices. Wade was able to take take the field the following year, however, and over the next three seasons became a valuable member of the Buckeyes’ secondary.

Between 2018 and 2020, he appeared in a combined 35 games with 18 starts and registered six interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown —, three forced fumbles and was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year as a redshirt junior. He also was voted a team captain during his 2020 redshirt junior campaign. His time in the NFL, meanwhile, has been less successful. Wade, who was traded from the Ravens to the Patriots ahead of the 2021 regular season, has seen action in only six total games.

2022 review

Stats: 3 games (0 starts) | 18 defensive snaps (1.6%), 3 special teams snaps (0.7%) | 2 tackles | 6 targets, 4 catches (66.7%), 41 yards, 1 TD

Season recap: Coming off a rookie season that saw him get traded from Baltimore to New England and subsequently receive only marginal playing time, Wade was given considerable opportunities during his sophomore training camp. Moving between the perimeter and the slot, he did not position himself as a starter-level contributor but a player capable of offering valuable depth.

The Patriots saw him in the same light: even though he did not participate in the preseason finale in Las Vegas because of an apparent injury, Wade made the opening 53-man roster. He would remain there for the rest of the season.

Along the way, he saw limited in-game action. All in all, he appeared in three contests and was on the field for only 18 snaps on defense and three more in the kicking game. As his usage illustrates, Wade was an emergency player in 2022.

He did not make his season debut until Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, offering depth in light of starting cornerback Jonathan Jones being absent because of an ankle injury. He returned to the field in Weeks 14 and 16 versus the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, helping replace an injured Jack Jones.

His actual on-field performance, meanwhile, ranged from quiet at best to disappointing at worst. Wade was targeted six times and gave up four catches for a combined 41 yards; he also gave up a 4-yard score to the Bengals on a third down late in the second quarter. All in all, Wade’s second year in the NFL and with the Patriots was therefore not one to write home about.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? The Patriots moved Wade around the formation a bit in training camp, but once the games started it became clear he was a perimeter cornerback first and foremost. The expectation is that he will be continued to be used in that way, offering depth behind possible starter-level options such as Christian Gonzalez, Jack Jones, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones.

What is his growth potential? Wade had some encouraging moments last summer, but for whatever reason was a quasi-non-factor once the regular season began. As a result, there are questions about whether or not his ceiling can be anything more than replacement level. He did show enough promise so far to stick around, but his ceiling might not be what his former status as a five-star project would make you believe.

Does he have positional versatility? Wade was used both split out wide and in the slot during his time at Ohio State, but the Patriots have used him in a rather straight-forward fashion since his arrival. They see him as an outside cornerback, with 26 of his 29 regular season snaps so far coming in such an alignment (a continuation from his preseason usage). As for the kicking game, Wade only received limited opportunities as well: he played a combined 10 special teams between 2021 and 2022, all as a vice player on the punt return team.

What is his salary cap situation? When the Patriots acquired Wade via trade from the Ravens, they took on his rookie contract but without any signing bonus attached. As a consequence, his $940,000 base salary is also his cap hit. That number is currently not high enough to qualify him for Top-51 status, meaning that he is leaving no traces on the New England salary cap at the moment.

How safe is his roster spot? Even though he spent the last two years on New England’s active roster, Wade’s position is far from secure heading into 2023. His impact the last two seasons was limited, after all, and the team added some competition at the position in the form of rookies Ameer Speed and Isaiah Bolden. If Wade cannot prove himself a better option than those two and other perimeter cornerback options such as Jalen Mills, Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle, he will end up on the chopping block no questions asked.

Of course, what might help him is the unclear legal situation surrounding Jack Jones. If Jones ends up getting cut or at the very least suspended, Wade’s relative experience compared to other emergency-level CBs might be enough for the team to keep him around.

One-sentence projection: Wade will not make the initial 53-man roster, but in fact stick around through the practice squad.

What do you think about Shaun Wade heading into the 2023 season? Will he finally leave his mark on the team? Or is he nearing the end of the road? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.