New England Patriots links 6/05/23 - No stopping Rhamondre Stevenson’s ‘breakout’ year ahead

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots released rookie free agent DL Justus Tavai. Tavai was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State on May 19, 2023.
- Pats from the Past podcast: Former Pats TE Russ Francis. (71 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Mac Jones aims to ‘earn the respect’ of Patriots after rough 2022 season; Tyquan Thornton’s goal; Jack Jones’ team suspension at the end of his rookie season is in the past; Mike Gesicki’s role; OL report; More!
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: The offense takes shape at OTAs; The much-ballyhooed QB competition appears to be a non-issue; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots with the most upside potential in 2023.
- Karen Guregian talks with Tyquan Thornton’s former coach who sees the WR thriving with Bill O’Brien.
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots opened a roster spot after Devin McCourty hit the reserve/retired list on June 1st.
- Mark Daniels notes that according to a source, the Pats are signing undrafted free agent Ed Lee (University of Rhode Island) to a contract. A 5-foot-10 WR, Lee caught 56 passes for 908 yards and five touchdowns last season.
- Mark Daniels suggests 7 free agents the Patriots could sign to upgrade their roster.
- Zack Cox wonders if these 12 Patriots will return for next open OTAs on Tuesday after missing the first open practice last week.
- Mike Kadlick considers which contract extensions may in store for the Patriots prior to the regular season.
- Chris Mason mentions how the Patriots have pushed a bunch of dead cap space to 2024 with heady bookkeeping.
- Andy Hart reads into every word from Mac Jones’ presser to see what he’s really saying behind what he really said.
- Mike Kadlick highlights Ty Law on how it went for him negotiating a contract with Bill Belichick. /Good story.
- Mike Kadlick notes WEEI guest Ty Law gave his opinion on OTAs, “It depends on where you’re at in your career and who you are... I didn’t need OTAs... Wiggy did! But I didn’t.”
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots brought in XFL linebacker Carson Wells for a tryout.
- Mark Daniels finds that before trading down with Pittsburgh, the Pats considered an earlier draft day trade with Commanders.
- Alex Barth points out where the Patriots need to win in the DeAndre Hopkins negotiations.
- Jason Ounpraseuth Patriots Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins not viewed as ‘program fit’; Potential risks worth the cost?
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Evan Lazar joins Clare to talk all things Patriots. (46 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss TE tandem Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and speculate on Mac Jones’ potential top-three pass catchers for 2023. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: New kickoff fair catch rule makes good business sense for the NFL; Why Roger Goodell will get a contract extension; Experience with injury waivers like Jimmy Garoppolo’s.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: I’m going to do everything I can to earn respect inside the Patriots’ building.
- Conor Roche notes NFL expert Bucky Brooks expects RB Rhaomndre Stevenson to have an even better season in 2023. ‘This is Rhamondre’s show’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots, Steelers put lengthy streaks on the line this year.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Patriots to sign WR Ed Lee.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the Patriots make a play for DeAndre Hopkins?
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL minicamp storylines: QB dilemmas for Raiders, 49ers.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top free agents left: 11 remain from original top 100.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Top 10 tight ends in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Top 10 offensive linemen in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Top 10 defensive linemen in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On-air layoffs are coming for ESPN.
