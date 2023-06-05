The New England Patriots entered the week with two open spots on their 90-man roster, and one of them has now been filled. According to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team has signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Ed Lee.

Lee, 24, is arriving in New England after a six-year college career at Rhode Island. Having played only a minor role in the Rams’ offense for much of his career, he stepped up in 2022.

The senior wideout caught 56 passes for 908 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games — setting new career-highs in all three categories, and leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. He also served as Rhode Island’s featured punt returner and ran back 14 punts for a combined 158 yards.

Despite his solid production and testing numbers — 4.46-second 40-yard dash and 6.84-second three-cone drill on his Pro Day — 5-foot-8, 183-pound wideout flew under the radar throughout the pre-draft process. He eventually did not hear his name called in the draft, and had to take to free agency to find a new home.

Find one he now did. After already visiting the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, Lee has now filled one of those aforementioned open spots on the team.

He also becomes the fourth undrafted rookie on the Patriots’ roster, joining quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and linebacker Jourdan Heilig. In total, New England now has 16 rookie players on its team.