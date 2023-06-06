The Patriots’ search for a new identity has begun

By now, the story of the 2022 New England Patriots is well-known.

Coming off a playoff season in Year 1 with new starting quarterback Mac Jones, the team took a step back: whereas the defense usually was stout, the offense struggled to play consistent football and special teams surrendered too many big plays. The result was an 8-9 record that was not enough to qualify for the postseason.

Accordingly, the Patriots are now in the process of turning the page — something long-time team captain Matthew Slater referred to as the search for a new identity.

“It’s certainly challenging for guys that have been here to totally erase what’s happened in the past,” he told reporters after the Patriots’ organized team activity last Wednesday. “But I think you can use the past as a teacher, and hopefully you learn from mistakes, you learn from things that have happened to you over the course of your career, and you try to improve and build upon that.

“As a team, certainly we’re going to have to take on a new identity. There are new players, it’s a new season, new challenge. It is a clean slate, but there are things that we’ve done last year and the past several years that we can learn from and hopefully grow from; mistakes that we don’t hope to repeat and things like that.”

Slater will again play a prominent role in all of this. Entering the 16th and potentially final season of his career, he is the team’s elder statesman and a respected voice in the locker room.

As such, the Patriots will rely on his leadership skills — in particular with fellow former captain Devin McCourty now retired — to right the ship after a difficult 2022 campaign. For the 37-year-old himself, this means more than just wiping the past year from memory. As he said, the team also has plenty of good to look back on and build upon.

“We showed flashes last year, obviously, and we showed that we can be competitive,” Slater said. “We have to learn from that. We have to try to repeat some of those good habits, and build new ones. And, hopefully, turn the page to something better.”