New England Patriots links 6/06/23 - 2nd Open OTA today; Demario Douglas the offense’s Marcus Jones?

- Transaction: Patriots announced they have signed rookie free agent WR Ed Lee.
- Evan Lazar thumbnails six things to watch in the Patriots second open OTA. 2. Patriots trying out several players in roles to replace Devin McCourty.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce-backs and breakouts.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Devin McCourty served as an honorary captain in dominant Renegades win.
Photos: Patriots OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023.
- Jon Lyons (NEFootballJournal) Three things to watch at second open OTA . 1. Offensive execution.
- Matt Dolloff identifies 5 Patriots he’ll be watching closely at practice today.
- Mike Kadlick spotlights 10 players to watch at Patriots second open OTA.
- Karen Guregian reports rookie CB Christian Gonzalez is present at OTAs today after missing last week’s first open media session.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 unexpected Patriots players who could make a big impact in 2023.
- Greg Dudek notes NFL analyst Peter Schrager picks Tyquan Thornton is poised to break out in 2023.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Patriots 2022 sixth-round pick Sam Roberts poised for Year 2 leap.
- Tanner James says the Patriots may have found their offensive Marcus Jones in Demario Douglas.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three biggest X-factors for the New England Patriots in 2023. 1. Can JuJu Smith-Schuster elevate to a true WR1 role?
- Mike Kadlick notes that according to Albert Breer, Bill Belichick is “delegating all things offense” to new coordinator Bill O’Brien heading into 2023.
- Justin Leger finds from an Albert Breer report, that Bill O’Brien would be ‘on board’ with the Pats signing Hopkins.
- Matt Dolloff reports DeAndre Hopkins is setting a high financial bar for potential teams.
- Sophie Weller explains why the Patriots should think twice about signing DeAndre Hopkins.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Contract incentives for Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: New punter Bryce Baringer off to a good start.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: OTAs offer first glimpse of what could be an elite defense.
- Andy Hart says that after Celtics and Bruins championship hopes fell apart pretty quickly and emphatically, that leaves the Patriots to pick up the torch of hope for New England sports fans.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Matthew Judon tries using recruiting magic again to lure top free agent DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots.
- Nick O’Malley notes the Cowboys work out draft bust N’Keal Harry plus former Patriots WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
- Doug Kyed reports N’Keal Harry remains unsigned after workout.
- Matt Vautour passes along a report that an NFL gambling investigation is focused on former UMass star Isaiah Rodgers on the Colts.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph open the Mailbag to answer questions including the signing of Rhode Island wide receiver Ed Lee, veteran WRs versus the rookies and the role of Marcus Jones in 2023. (36 min.)
- Albert Breer (SI) Takeaways: Patriots’ Starting QB job is clearly Mac Jones’s to lose; Plus, notes on DeAndre Hopkins, Brock Purdy, Dalvin Cook, Tom Brady and more.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Why Patriots’ new ‘normal’ not only has Mac Jones encouraged, but Tom Brady too.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Four teams that greatly helped their quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL offseason — and five that didn’t. Patriots in the “withholding judgment” category.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Under-the-radar AFC players who can be stars in 2023. WR Tyquan Thornton included.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) 10 fascinating storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps. No Pats.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL mandatory minicamps 2023: Biggest storylines. Pats minicamp starts next week.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Five games from the 2022 season that explain the next level of the NFL scheme wars.
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa poised to reset market at respective positions. No Pats listed at any position.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bills plan grass field for new stadium.
- Stephen Holder and David Purdum (ESPN) NFL investigating Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers for possible betting.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Everyone must do a better job of warning players about gambling.
