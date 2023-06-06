 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 6/06/23 - 2nd Open OTA today; Demario Douglas the offense’s Marcus Jones?

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
NFL: MAY 31 New England Patriots OTA
Patriots WR Demario Douglas (60) makes a catch
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Transaction: Patriots announced they have signed rookie free agent WR Ed Lee.
  • Evan Lazar thumbnails six things to watch in the Patriots second open OTA. 2. Patriots trying out several players in roles to replace Devin McCourty.
  • Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce-backs and breakouts.
  • Alexandra Francisco notes Devin McCourty served as an honorary captain in dominant Renegades win.
  • Photos: Patriots OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023.

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Takeaways: Patriots’ Starting QB job is clearly Mac Jones’s to lose; Plus, notes on DeAndre Hopkins, Brock Purdy, Dalvin Cook, Tom Brady and more.
  • Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Why Patriots’ new ‘normal’ not only has Mac Jones encouraged, but Tom Brady too.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) Four teams that greatly helped their quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL offseason — and five that didn’t. Patriots in the “withholding judgment” category.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Under-the-radar AFC players who can be stars in 2023. WR Tyquan Thornton included.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) 10 fascinating storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps. No Pats.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL mandatory minicamps 2023: Biggest storylines. Pats minicamp starts next week.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Five games from the 2022 season that explain the next level of the NFL scheme wars.
  • Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa poised to reset market at respective positions. No Pats listed at any position.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bills plan grass field for new stadium.
  • Stephen Holder and David Purdum (ESPN) NFL investigating Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers for possible betting.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Everyone must do a better job of warning players about gambling.

