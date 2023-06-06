With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots 89 players on their roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with ninth-year running back Ty Montgomery.

Hard facts

Name: Ty Montgomery

Position: Receiving back

Opening day age: 30 (1/22/1993)

Size: 6’0”, 216 lbs

Jersey number: 14

Contract status: Under contract through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Montgomery entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Spending the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career in Green Bay, the Stanford product proved himself a productive and versatile player. Regularly moving between wide receiver and running back, he appeared in 39 games for the team and amassed 309 touches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite his productivity, the Packers moved on from Montgomery during the 2018 regular season, trading him to the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in seven games during his half-season in Baltimore, serving primarily as a depth piece on offense as well as a special teamer. After his stint as Raven, Montgomery spent one year with the New York Jets (2019) as well as two as a member of the New Orleans Saints (2020-21). In 2022, he joined the Patriots via two-year free agency deal but was limited to just one game.

In total, he has seen action in a combined 84 regular season and playoff contests over the course of his career. He has gained a combined 2,492 yards while scoring 12 touchdowns on offense, and also returned 63 kickoffs for 1,380 yards and a 21.9-yard average. The majority of his production on both offense and in the return game has come during his time with the Packers, though; Montgomery has primarily been a role player in his five seasons since leaving Green Bay.

2022 review

Stats: 1 game (0 starts) | 20 offensive snaps (1.9%), 7 special teams snaps (1.5%) | 2 carries, -2 yards | 4 targets, 3 catches, 15 yards, 1 TD

Season recap: Despite Montgomery coming off an injury-riddled 2021 season, the Patriots decided to bring him aboard as an unrestricted free agent. They did play it safe with him, though, and signed him to a “prove yourself”-type of deal — a two-year, $3.6 million contract with minimal guarantees.

At least during the summer, the versatile veteran did indeed prove himself. Primarily serving as a receiving back (as well as a member of the punt and kickoff coverage teams), Montgomery appeared to be first in line to take over for the retired James White. Well on his way to earn a roster spot and prominent role within the New England offense, however, he sprained his ankle in the preseason finale to leave his outlook in question.

In a positive surprise, the Patriots did keep him on their active roster through cutdown day and eventually made him active for their season opener versus the Miami Dolphins. Montgomery ended up playing 20 snaps on offense and seven more on special teams, touching the ball five times for 13 total yards and one touchdown:

Unfortunately for Montgomery, that touchdown would remain the highlight of his season. After all, he only played a handful of snaps afterwards: he was placed on injured reserve following the 20-7 loss in Miami due to a shoulder injury, and eventually underwent season-ending surgery in November.

Montgomery showed some early promise, but his first year as a Patriot can therefore be seen as a disappointment overall.

2023 preview

What will be his role? There was some speculation about Montgomery’s role with the Patriots when he first arrived, but one year later it seems those questions have been answered: he will serve as a backfield player first and foremost. The 30-year-old will be a receiving back in New England’s system, and as such primarily take the field on third downs and in obvious passing situations.

What is his growth potential? When looking at his Patriots career in a vacuum, Montgomery has plenty of room for growth — starting, above all else, with his availability. Beyond getting back onto the field after his shoulder injury, there is the classic Year 2 jump even for a seasoned veteran such as himself: more experience in the system and with his teammates should lead to more comfort and confidence carrying out assignments.

Does he have positional versatility? Montgomery might not be the most elusive runner or a big-play threat as a pass catcher, but his experience playing multiple spots in an offense is certainly valuable. The Patriots might not move him around their formation constantly, but they will know how to put him in situations to find success. In addition, they also might insert him on special teams given his experience in the game’s third phase. That said, his injury history might prompt the team to limit his exposure outside of the offense.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the final season of the two-year, $3.6 million deal he signed with the Patriots last year, Montgomery is carrying a salary cap hit of $1.58 million. That number consists of a $1.36 million base salary as well as a $150,000 signing bonus proration, a $50,000 workout bonus, and up to $340,000 in active roster bonuses of which only a fraction (i.e. $20,000) is considered likely to be earned. The only guarantee in the deal is the signing bonus, meaning that a release would would generate a relatively minor dead money charge.

How safe is his roster spot? Given his contract structure, age and injury history, Montgomery will have to earn his spot on the roster this summer. How can he do that? By proving himself the best receiving option out of the backfield when compared to fellow running backs Pierre Strong Jr., James Robinson and J.J. Taylor. The belief is that no more than three of those four will make the team, and maybe only two if there are other needs to be addressed elsewhere on the roster.

One-sentence projection: While he is a surprise cut candidate, Montgomery will end up making the team and seeing extensive action as its receiving back.

