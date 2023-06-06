Bill Belichick outlines the benefits of players learning multiple positions during OTAs

When the New England Patriots held their first open organized team activity of the spring last Wednesday, Jalen Mills and Malik Cunningham lined up in somewhat unfamiliar spots.

Mills, who has seen a clear majority of his snaps at outside cornerback in his previous two seasons with the team, practiced alongside the safety group. The undrafted rookie Cunningham, meanwhile, did not wear the traditional red jersey reserved for quarterbacks — his college position at Louisville — but instead was used as a wide receiver.

Whether or not those two will stick with their new positions remains to be seen. For Bill Belichick, however, having them and other players move around multiple positions during this part of the offseason is nothing overly unusual.

“We’re working a lot of guys in a lot of different positions now, so we’ll see how it all plays out,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “Let them compete, see where the team needs maybe different guys, and see how it goes. We want to give players an opportunity to learn multiple spots if we think that helps them understand the overall system. But it also gives them a chance to compete at different spots, and so we’ll see how it plays out.”

With roster and practice squad spots limited during the season, the Belichick-led Patriots have always placed a premium on versatility. The old “the more you can do” has helped several players carve out roles through the years — from Julian Edelman seeing action in all three phases in 2011, to Marcus Jones doing the same just last year.

Not every player offers the rare flexibility of Edelman or Jones, but even within distinct position groups there are ways to contribute. Take Mills, who was a staring outside cornerback the last two seasons, but is now apparently also factoring into the safety mix.

This willingness to play a different role (and restructure his contract along the way), helped him stick around despite the team coming close to releasing him earlier this offseason.

“Jalen’s a smart kid. He’s got a lot of playing experience in different spots. He’s done a good job for us,” Belichick said about the 29-year-old. “He’s done a lot of different things.”

The experience Belichick mentioned stems mostly from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, in particular his 2020 season with the club. After starting out at cornerback, he turned into a jack of all trades that season and ended up seeing at least 180 snaps at outside cornerback, slot cornerback, free safety and strong safety.

The Patriots opted not to use him like that after signing him in 2021, but he still lined up in different spots from time to time. Now, it appears his primary focus will shift from cornerback to safety — or at least to a more versatile version of what he offered the last two years.

As for Cunningham, he was a dual-threat quarterback during his six years at Louisville.

Starting 47 games, he completed 62.6 percent of his pass attempts (692 of 1,105) for 9,664 yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also had 3,184 rushing yards on 619 attempts and found the end zone 50 times on 619 rushing attempts.

Despite his impressive productivity, however, he did not hear his name called in the draft and had to join the Patriots through rookie free agency. His unclear projection at the next level was an issue for teams, but New England opted to give him a shot while hoping that this athleticism will allow him to contribute even at an unfamiliar position.

“He played quarterback at Louisville, so we’re giving him some work at receiver,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. He’s an athletic kid, smart. He’s able to learn two spots, but we’ll see.”

Whether or not Cunningham and Mills will find sustained success at their new(-ish) positions will be seen. For now, however, the Patriots have at least opened a door for them to familiarize themselves with different assignments — and possibly increase their value to the team along the way.