Entering the final season on their respective rookie contracts, Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche are facing an uncertain future. All they can feel fairly confident about is that they will soon see a lot of money coming their way.

The question is who it will come from: the New England Patriots, or somebody else?

Second-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dugger and Uche are scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in their careers next March. With them and the rest of the Patriots currently in the final phase of the offseason workout program, however, they are taking an all-business approach — even though it is obvious that the upcoming season will be a big one for both.

Just don’t tell them.

“Every year [is],” Dugger told reporters on Tuesday.

Is he concerned about entering a contract year, though?

“That’s not on my mind,” he said. “That’s the business part. I’m on the field, I’m trying to handle business on the field and let that be that. But I definitely enjoy playing for this organization.”

The Lenoir-Rhyne product has developed into a core member of New England’s secondary since his arrival as the 37th overall draft pick three years ago. As such, he will play an important part in helping lead the unit into the post-Devin McCourty era; the long-time captain announced his retirement this offseason.

Dugger will be one of the players tasked with replacing McCourty, and taking over a leadership role on the defensive side of the ball. The same is true for the 60th overall pick from the 2020 draft, Michigan’s Josh Uche.

The outside linebacker has not had the same consistent impact as Dugger, but he too was quite productive last season and is developing into a vital part of the Patriots’ plans on that side of the ball. He ended up registering 11.5 sacks on the year — all over the final 10 games of the season — despite a comparatively slow start.

Like Dugger, Uche has shown his potential as a disruptive player at the NFL level. And just like his teammate, he too is not interested in giving too much insight into any contract-related matters.

“Whatever happens, happens,” he said following the Patriots’ latest open organized team activity on Tuesday. “All I can do is my job. That’s the only thing I can control. So, I let my agents handle all that and then I come out here each day and be the best football player I can be, be the best teammate I can be. ...

“Whatever is asked of me, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability. It doesn’t matter if I’m happy or not, you have to wake up each day and go to work. You have a job to do, and being able to have a job to do — waking up in the morning with a purpose — is a blessing. So, I’m happy.”

Dugger and Uche are not the only members of the Patriots’ 2020 draft class in need of new contracts. Third-round linebacker Anfernee Jennings and sixth-round guard Michael Onwenu are in the same boat.

New England sure has some decisions to make.