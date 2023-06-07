To no surprise, the New England Patriots seem to have big plans for first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

Making his first appearance at OTAs in front of reporters on Tuesday, the rookie was thrown immediately into the mix. That included manning the outside cornerback position opposite Jonathan Jones during the first 11-on-11 period.

While there is still a long way to go for Gonzalez this offseason, the early usage is exactly what one would hope to see from the 17th overall selection.

“A lot of what we are doing is really teaching. So, the evaluations will come in training camp when they are able to go out there and compete against each other,” Bill Belichick said prior to Tuesday’s session. “He’s a smart kid. He’s got good skill, and a pretty good level of experience from what he did in college at Colorado and Oregon. He’s learning out there every day like they all are.”

Tuesday’s organized team activity was an overall lighter session, but Gonzalez’s skillset was still on display. His trademarked athleticism and fluidity for a 6-foot-2 corner stood out on two instances as he easily recovered to take away a pair of potential passing lanes to Patriots’ tight ends.

“It’s pretty effortless just the way he does everything,” safety Kyle Dugger said after practice. “The way he moves in and out of breaks, he runs easy. It just looks very light, very fluid. It’s easy to see.”

A look at rookie Christian Gonzalez out at #Patriots OTAs today #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/TlDnfwNVXi — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) June 6, 2023

The addition of Gonzalez to the Patriots’ secondary should make a deep and talented unit even more impressive. While the rookie and Jonathan Jones operated as the boundary corners — and Marcus Jones limited — Jack Jones rotated in at times while Jalen Mills was able to serve as a safety/slot option.

While Mills was already quite aware of New England’s new rookie, Gonzalez has made a strong first impression in person on the versatile veteran.

“He’s a little more quieter guy, but I’ve seen him play,” Mills said. “I’ve seen him live in a couple of games this past year when he was in college. So hopefully he just gets comfortable in this scheme and trusts himself out there and goes and makes the plays he can.

“[He’s] coming to work every day, focusing in meetings. I think that’s the biggest thing you want to see with these rookies, man. Are they taking what Coach is saying in the meetings out to the field? And as of right now, he’s doing that.”