Versatile Patriots rookie Marte Mapu already looks as advertised

The New England Patriots selected Marte Mapu in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is no surprise what sparked their interest. The Sacramento State product, who was picked 76th overall, offers enticing versatility as a linebacker/safety hybrid.

Head coach Bill Belichick said as much himself shortly after Mapu was brought aboard. Asked about the role the team has in mind for him during a post-draft press conference, he acknowledged that it very well might be a fluid one.

“Hard to say. We’ll have to see how it goes,” Belichick said. “That might change from week to week dependent on our opponent and what we’re playing in the defense and so forth. He’s shown versatility and his skillset. He’s a smart kid, definitely understands defensive concepts and what they did and how they were doing it. So, when we get a chance to work with him, we’ll start to figure that out.”

One month into his Patriots tenure, Mapu already looks as advertised — at least as far as that versatility perspective is concerned.

During the two open organized team activities so far, he lined up in various spots on the defensive side of the ball. Officially listed as a linebacker by the team, he played an off-the-ball role next to Ja’Whaun Bentley last Wednesday.

Fast forward six days to the team’s second open OTA, and sixth overall, and you could find his red No. 52 jersey manning the deep safety position previously held by since-retired Devin McCourty. Mapu was not the only player to see practice reps in that role, but his usage certainly is noteworthy given his background.

During his six-year career at Sacramento State, Mapu developed from a role player to a chess piece on the second and third levels of the defense. In 2022, he was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year after registering 76 tackles and a pair of interceptions while blurring the philosophical boundaries between the linebacker and safety positions.

The Patriots showing interest in him was therefore no surprise. They have a soft spot for versatility, after all: Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers are just three examples of positionally flexible players at the safety spot in particular.

Despite tearing a pectoral muscle in February, the team brought Mapu in. It also apparently wasted no time trying to find out just how versatile he can be.

“I think the biggest thing is just him knowing, at the end of the day, wherever they sub him in at, what position am I at, firstly?” said defensive back Jalen Mills on Tuesday (as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox). “Whether I’m at linebacker, I’m at safety, I’m on the tight end, I’m on the running back. And then, two, what’s my execution for this play? Am I in man? Am I in zone? And then just let his athletic ability take over from there.”

Regardless of whether Mapu’s OTA experience so far is a true glimpse at what he will offer to the team in 2023 or not, the Patriots are at least willing to give him a look at several spots. Just as Bill Belichick said they would.