New England Patriots links 6/07/23 - Breaking down OTAs: Bar-fight, return of 2-TE attack; More!

- Paul Perillo’s OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved; Lots of mixing and matching of personnel; More.
- Mike Dussault spotlights how the tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs: A decade ago Bill O’Brien and the Patriots offense took the league by storm behind the two-tight-end attack and early action at 2023’s OTAs suggest the formula could be back in play this fall.
- Evan Lazar discusses how the secondary is working toward replacing Devin McCourty based on very early viewings of OTAs. Versatility could be the key to success.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick (14 min. video)
- Patriots Downtime: From the field to the table with LB Josh Uche. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Everything that stood out at Tuesday’s OTA, Latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors. (2 hours)
- Mike Reiss gives us some takeaways from OTAs: 1. The top four WRs were out, so rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte stepped up; 5. Mac Jones’ comfort stood out when the offense was playing fast.
- Mike Kadlick offers his observations from OTAs Tuesday: Christian Gonzalez shines, Bill O’Brien and Mac Jones are in sync, and more.
- Doug Kyed’s OTAs Observations: Rookie third-round pick Marte Mapu was a college defensive back but is listed as a linebacker. He showed off his versatility in practice; DeVante Parker was among the players limited.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 biggest takeaways from Day 2 of Patriots’ open OTAs practice. 1. Patriots might not have to wait long for Marte Mapu to make an impact.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Patriots Journal: OTA’s (2nd Edition). Keion White is already my favorite new addition. Flies off the edge at times and burned Riley Reiff badly on one particular rep, would’ve blindsided a QB in a real game. More.
- Zolak & Bertrand posts some Tweets from Day 2 of open OTAs.
- Justin Leger says OTAs got a bit chippy on Tuesday as four players were involved in a heated scuffle.
- Karen Guregian finds that TEs Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki seem to be at the forefront of Bill O’Brien’s offense; Gesicki could be an offensive game-changer.
- Zack Cox talks about how the Patriots are finally are utilizing Jalen Mills as a multipositional defensive back in OTAs. And Mills is excited about it.
- Kayla Gregoire says 1st-round pick Christian Gonzalez already looks bound for big role on defense.
- Mark Daniels analyzes how the QBs fared at OTAs without the top WRs on the field.
- Dakota Randall relays Deatrich Wise on why he loves going up against Mac Jones, ‘He’s very, very passionate’.
- Mark Daniels finds Mac Jones’ dedication on display well after practice ends.
- Dakota Randall highlights safety Kyle Dugger on his feelings about entering a contract year with the Patriots. ‘I’m trying to handle business on the field’.
- Nick Goss notes Mac Jones’ leadership has stood out during OTAs the last two weeks, according to his teammates.
- Zack Cox notes rookie wideouts took center stage at practice yesterday.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick acknowledges rookie QB Malik Cunningham’s versatility.
- Dakota Randall highlights Bill Belichick answering a question about Kayshon Boutte by using a humorous analogy for all the rookies. “Drinking through a fire hose, but that’s what it is for rookies coming into the NFL. They’ve all put in extra time. They’re trying. They’re overwhelmed, but they’re still afloat, still swimming, treading water. Eventually, it will sort itself out. No issues with any of them, really. They’re all working hard, but it’s a lot.”
- Keagan Stiefel reports that Patriots players make it clear they know the NFL’s betting rules.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Wednesday Patriots Notebook: Belichick: “Just had a big day. Ran a lot of plays. Got a lot done”; More.
- Greg Dudek explores whether the Patriots should trade Bailey Zappe before the start of the season to prevent a QB controversy.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots OTA takeaways: Rookie Christian Gonzalez impressing early and first fight of season occurs.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) It’s time for Mac Jones to take control in New England.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Rhamondre Stevenson trying to step up as “the guy” in Patriots backfield.
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) 1 Player each NFL team should consider trading before the 2023 season. Patriots: QB Bailey Zappe.
- Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman (PFF) Early 2023 roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses, rookies to watch and more. Patriots: 18th.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Center Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 season. 6th David Andrews.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) The top 10 linebackers in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) The top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL right now, ranked.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Edge Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 season. 18th Matt Judon in Tier 3, 23rd Josh Uche in Tier 4.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Every team’s top three players entering the 2023 season. Patriots: Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) 2020 NFL re-draft. Pats traded out of the first round but three of their picks were taken in the first in the redraft: 13. Buc’s: Josh Uche, edge; 18. Dolphins: Kyle Dugger, S; 19. Raiders: Michael Onwenu, OL.
