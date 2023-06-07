With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots 89 players on their roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fourth-year punter Corliss Waitman.

Hard facts

Name: Corliss Waitman

Position: Punter/Holder

Opening day age: 28 (7/21/1995)

Size: 6’2”, 210 lbs

Jersey number: 15

Contract status: Under contract through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

A former soccer player who was born in Belgium, Waitman arrived in the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who kept him on their practice squad through his rookie season. He was released the following May, and later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and on New England’s own developmental roster. After a month on the Patriots practice squad late in the 2021 season, however, the Steelers brought him back into the mix.

Waitman saw action in two games for Pittsburgh to close out his sophomore year, but he soon found himself on the chopping block again. It would not take long for him to find a new home, though, with the Denver Broncos picking him up right away and eventually inserting him as their featured punter. He ended up appearing in all 17 of the Broncos’ contests in 2022 — bringing his career totals to 19 games and 103 punts.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games | 96 punts, 4,470 yards (46.6/punt), 0 blocks

Season recap: Waitman was let go by the Steelers shortly after their 2021 season came to an end, but did not even make it all the way to the open market. The Broncos claimed him off the waiver wire within 24 hours of his release, after all, to have him compete against incumbent veteran Sam Martin — a competition that was eventually won by the youngster.

And so, the former rookie free agent went on to appear in all 17 of Denver’s games during the 2022 season. Punting the ball a league-high 96 times, he finished 19th in the NFL with 46.6 yards per attempt and 13th with a net of 41.5.

His most active performance of the season came in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. He punted the ball 10 times for a gross of 47.6 yards per attempt and a net of 43.1, playing a key role in the Broncos’ 11-10 victory. Waitman earned his first ever AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his performance that day.

That game against the 49ers was one of eight home contests for Waitman in 2022, meaning that roughly half of his kicks (47 of 96) came in favorable high-altitude conditions at Denver’s Mile High Stadium. Interestingly enough, however, his gross punting numbers actually looked better on the road than at home (47.5 vs. 45.6) — something that is likely the result of circumstance more than anything else, though.

Looking at other metrics, we can see that Waitman performed reasonably well in his first year with the Broncos. He ranked ninth in the NFL among qualifying punters in both average hang time (4.37s) and return yardage given up (8.2 yards), per Pro Football Focus. Then again, he only finished 21st in return percentage (45.8%)

All in all, Waitman’s first season of extended action was nothing to write home about but good enough for Denver to sign him to an exclusive-rights free agency tender — at least initially. The team eventually rescinded the offer to make him a free agent and open the door for a move to New England.

2023 preview

What will be his role? The Patriots picked up Waitman with two particular jobs in mind. The first and primary reason for his signing was his punting ability; he will take the field on fourth downs in hopes of helping the team flip the field. In addition to that job, the 27-year-old will also serve as a holder on field goal and extra point kicks — a role he also held during his previous stints in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Denver.

What is his growth potential? Entering his fourth season as a pro, Waitman could still be a developing player. That said, it would not be a surprise either if he is already close to his ceiling as a punter and might start to plateau moving forward. That might have contributed to the Broncos’ decision not to retain him, despite him playing 17 games in 2022. Ultimately, though, practice and preseason will show what he might be able to do in New England.

Does he have positional versatility? Besides having experience as a punter and holder, Waitman also has done some kicking off both in the NFL and in college. Back during his time at South Alabama, he kicked off 43 times in 28 games; he had seven touchbacks and sent five of his kicks out of bounds. His pro-level experience in that area is comparatively limited: he attempted five kickoffs during the 2021 preseason, resulting in three touchbacks as well as returns of 21 and 20 yards, respectively (although the first was called back due to a holding penalty).

What is his salary cap situation? Waitman joined the Patriots on a one-year contract that currently does qualify him for Top-51 status. He is playing on a $940,000 base salary as well as $25,000 each in signing and workout bonuses, resulting in a cap number of $990,000. Only his signing bonus is fully guaranteed.

How safe is his roster spot? The Patriots currently have two punters under contract, and they project to be in an open competition this summer. Waitman has an edge over sixth-round rookie Bryce Baringer when it comes to experience, and he better find a way to take advantage of it. Baringer, after all, was the consensus top punter in this year’s draft and is bringing a powerful leg and impressive college production to the fight.

One-sentence projection: Despite his NFL-level experience and at-time solid play in 2022, the Patriots will go with the younger Bryce Baringer over Waitman and let the veteran go ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.

What do you think about Corliss Waitman heading into the 2023 season? Will he be able to make the team? Will Bryce Baringer beat him out? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.