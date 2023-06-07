The New England Patriots offense may have played a lot of uninspiring football in 2022, but the season as a whole was not all bad. Take Rhamondre Stevenson: the then-sophomore established himself as one of the best running backs in the league, and a player capable of contributing as both a runner and a receiver.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2021, Stevenson already showed flashes as a rookie and was therefore expected to serve as RB2 behind veteran Damien Harris the following season. With Harris struggling to stay healthy, however, the door was opened for the youngster to show what he had to offer.

And offer he did a lot: Stevenson ended the year as the Patriots’ leader in several statistical categories, including both carries (210) and receptions (69), as well as yards from scrimmage (1,461) and touchdowns (6).

Heading into his third year in the system, and with Harris now in Buffalo, there is no question about Stevenson’s status. He is the top dog in the backfield from Day 1, a fact he is very much aware of.

So, how is he preparing for that status?

“Just getting in shape again, just getting my wind back,” he told reporters after Tuesday’s organized team activity at Gillette Stadium. “Damien’s out of here now, so I’m kind of the guy. So, just trying to make sure I’m ready for the end of the season this year.”

The end of the season was not particularly kind to Stevenson last season. While he continued to play a vital role in the Patriots’ offense, his heavy workload left its marks and he appeared to run out of gas down the stretch — something he does not want to happen this year.

“It’s just a long season,” he said. “You just have to mentally prepare for that long season. I think that’s the best thing you can do, just mentally prepare, just know it’s a 17-game season and you have to get after it.”

Stevenson will again be asked to carry a significant load in the running game this year. That’s just part of the job description of “the guy.” However, the pressure is also on him to step up as a leader.

From the sounds of hit, he is embracing this challenge.

“That’s what’s being asked of me right now. I’m trying to take that step,” he said. “It’s still early, but I’m trying to take that step to be a leader. ... Just doing what the older guys in the organization did for me. Just show them the right way, show them how to be a Patriot, how to be a pro.”

When Stevenson first joined the Patriots two years ago, he entered a backfield that was led by Harris as well as veterans James White and Brandon Bolden. Now, all three of them are gone: Harris signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason; White announced his retirement last summer; Bolden is entering his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, Stevenson is now one of the elder statesmen in a room that also features Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, James Robinson, and J.J. Taylor. Out of those five, only Taylor has been with the team longer.

Stevenson did not go into any detail about how is planning to become more of a leader within that group. It does sound like the old “leading by example” might be a part of it, though.

“I’ve always been a pretty hard worker,” he said. “Just sticking to it, and just staying consistent.”