For a few days in mid-March, it appeared that Jalen Mills’ tenure with the New England Patriots had come to an end. Halfway through his four-year, $24 million contract, the team was reportedly releasing the veteran defensive back.

Mills’ name indeed popped up on the NFL transactions wire five days after the news first broke. However, he was not released after all. Instead, the Patriots kept him around on a restructured contract and with a new role in mind.

Fast forward three months, and you get a player who is ready to put this tumultuous offseason chapter behind him.

“That’s in the past now,” Mills told reporters after Tuesday’s organized team activity at Gillette Stadium. “Yeah, that’s in the past. I’m here. I’m happy. I wanted to be a Patriot, and, like I said, I’m here.”

Mills spent his first two seasons with the Patriots lining up primarily at the cornerback position; he appeared in 26 games as a starting outside corner for the team between 2021 and 2022. He was quite solid when on the field, but injuries prevented him from fully establishing himself as a core member of New England’s secondary.

As a consequence, the team felt the need to address his contract situation this offseason. The restructure the two sides ultimately agreed upon created some additional salary cap flexibility for the Patriots, while still giving Mills an opportunity to make the team this year.

In order to do that, he will have to take advantage of his versatility. During the first two open OTA sessions of the spring, after all, the 29-year-old saw considerable action as a safety or slot defender.

“It gives me the ability to not only show my versatility, but to be around the ball a little more and make more plays,” Mills said about his reassignment.

“Guys in the secondary, we come out of the huddle, I might be out there with [Jabrill Peppers] and [Kyle Dugger], and they’re like, ‘Hey Mills, go to nickel this drive.’ Or they might be like, ‘Hey, go get on a tight end this drive.’ Or they might be like, ‘Hey, go to the middle this drive.’ We talk about the versatility of guys being able to play every different thing, because now quarterbacks can’t just say, ‘OK, this guy’s going to be here, this guy’s going to be here, this is what they’re in.’”

Moving between spots is nothing new for him. During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles between 2016 and 2020, for example, Mills wore several hats; his final year with the club in particular saw him develop into a positionally flexible member of the team’s defense — one that regularly moved between the perimeter, slot, box and deep alignments.

It is too early to say whether or not his role in 2023 will look any similar, but the Patriots are at least giving him a chance to showcase his skills in spots other than outside cornerback. That did come as somewhat of a surprise to Mills, though.

“Here with the Patriots, everything is a little bit unexpected,” he explained. “But when your number’s called, you have to be ready.”