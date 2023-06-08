New England Patriots links 6/08/23 - Replacing McCourty at Safety: The Devin is in the details

TEAM TALK
- Alexandra Francisco reports that Patriots Cheerleaders Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here’s what is next for them.
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles shares his observations from the second OTA practice: Attendance, Marte Mapu flexes his versatility, Antonio Mafi rising quickly, More.
- Matt Dolloff spotlights 6 Patriots who stood out at the second open practice of OTAs.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The 4 most impressive Patriots through OTAs (so far).
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) So far, so good: Christian Gonzalez impressing during OTAs.
- Tom E. Curran explains how age is a cautionary tale when discussing talented Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez, who is only 20 years old.
- Andy Hart says Rhamondre Stevenson wants – and needs – to be ‘the guy’ for Patriots.
- Mark Daniels reports how ‘very athletic’ Keion White brings more competition for Deatrich Wise, but the veteran is taking the rookie under his wing.
- Karen Guregian writes how Kyle Dugger is hoping to be a part of the solution to replace Devin McCourty.
- Alex Barth highlights DB Jalen Mills mentioning his brief release and re-signing with the team from this past offseason. “I’m here. I’m happy. I wanted to be a Patriot. I’m here.”
- Doug Kyed explains how the Patriots seem to believe in their highest-paid undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: Is it ‘put up or shut up’ time for Mac Jones?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Who will start on offense under Bill O’Brien?
- Sophie Weller posts the newly announced Patriots’ preseason dates and times.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots new leading contender for DeAndre Hopkins?
- Justin Leger highlights Phil Perry making a passionate pitch for the Patriots to sign star WR DeAndre Hopkins.
- Alex Barth finds DeAndre Hopkins has scheduled his first free agent meeting, with the Titans.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick is apparently showing great faith in Bill O’Brien and Mac Jones to fix last season’s woes on offense.
- Nick Stevens relays ex-Patriots staffers Scott Pioli and Eric Mangini on how they feel about Mac Jones.
- Riley Sheppard (Patriots Country) ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano says there is pressure for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to win this season ... or else.
- Chris Mason reports former Patriots safety Malik Gant dies at 25, family remembers ‘valued teammate.’ /How sad.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph are joined by Evan Lazar to talk all things Patriots. (65 min.)
- Patriots OTA 2 practice recap: Alex Barth joins Matt McCarthy to talk all things Patriots OTA’s and what he’s seen so far. (23 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Lorenzo Reyna (ProFootballNetwork) DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Latest Surrounding Patriots, Bills, Cowboys; More.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL players guaranteed to improve in ‘23. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) The top 10 safeties in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Will Vikings’ Justin Jefferson become NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook: Landing spots for Pro Bowl running back.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL preseason highlights: Aaron Rodgers, rookie QBs and others could make new team debuts.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL enlists Tom Brady to help educate players on gambling policy.
- Mark Maske (Washington Post) NFLPA’s ‘secretive’ search for executive director has most in the dark.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) ‘Madden NFL 24’ cover reveal: Josh Allen becomes first Bills player to be featured on cover of game.
