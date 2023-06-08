 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 6/08/23 - Replacing McCourty at Safety: The Devin is in the details

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Kyle Dugger scores a TD on an interception
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

  • Alexandra Francisco reports that Patriots Cheerleaders Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here’s what is next for them.

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Lorenzo Reyna (ProFootballNetwork) DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Latest Surrounding Patriots, Bills, Cowboys; More.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL players guaranteed to improve in ‘23. No Pats.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) The top 10 safeties in the NFL right now, ranked. No Pats.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Will Vikings’ Justin Jefferson become NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback?
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook: Landing spots for Pro Bowl running back.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL preseason highlights: Aaron Rodgers, rookie QBs and others could make new team debuts.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL enlists Tom Brady to help educate players on gambling policy.
  • Mark Maske (Washington Post) NFLPA’s ‘secretive’ search for executive director has most in the dark.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) ‘Madden NFL 24’ cover reveal: Josh Allen becomes first Bills player to be featured on cover of game.

