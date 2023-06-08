NFL reveals ticketing procedure for Patriots-Colts game in Germany

The NFL is returning to Germany for a second straight year, and the New England Patriots are among the teams scheduled to play a regular season game there this fall. They will serve as host to the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park on Nov. 12.

Due to the international nature of the contest, the ticketing procedure will also differ from traditional games in the United States. The league recently revealed how the whole thing works, both for the Patriots’ meeting with the Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs’ game versus the Miami Dolphins one week earlier:

The first and most important thing you need to know about 2023 Frankfurt Games tickets is that you need to register for tickets before they go on sale later this year. General admission tickets for the first NFL Frankfurt Games at the Frankfurt Stadium will go on sale Tuesday June 27 at 12pm (CEST). Two weeks later on Tuesday July 11 at 12pm (CEST) general admission tickets for the second NFL Frankfurt Game will go on sale.

The registration window for both games will close on Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m. ET, meaning that fans will have to be registered at that point in order to be eligible for tickets. General ticket prices range from €225 to €75 — roughly $240 to $80 — with some reduced tickets available for children under the age of 16.

The run on tickets will likely be substantial. Last year’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich — the first ever regular season game in Germany — saw 600,000 registrations. Per Alexander Steinforth, head of NFL Germany, three million ticket requests were processed.

The Patriots’ game against the Colts will be their fourth regular season contest on international soil. They played the Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams in London in 2009 and 2012, respectively, and also took on the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2017. New England is a combined 3-0 in those contests, winning with a combined score of 113-22.

“We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said when his team’s participation in the Germany series was first announced back in January.

“We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there. We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.”

Click here to register for tickets for the Patriots’ game against the Colts in Frankfurt.