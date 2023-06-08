Bill O’Brien is not hard to miss out on the practice fields. The 53-year-old, who rejoined the New England Patriots as their new offensive coordinator earlier this offseason, is his usual vocal self and one to wear his emotions on his sleeve.

For tight end Mike Gesicki, that is exactly the type of leadership he is looking for. And apparently, he is not the only one feeling that way.

“Coach O’Brien’s done a really good job coming in here and bringing everybody along with him,” Gesicki told reporters after Tuesday’s organized team activity at Gillette Stadium. Everybody’s bought into how he coaches, and he has a lot of energy. It’s been really cool to see that first-hand and be a part of it.

“The guys are excited to come out here each and every day, and I think a lot of that is credited to him and how he leads the room and how guys want to play for him.”

O’Brien was already a coaching veteran when he first joined the Patriots in 2007, having coached at several colleges. In New England, he continued climbing up the ladder until being named the team’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

He left after just one season at the helm, joining Penn State and later the Houston Texans. O’Brien then had a two-year stint at the University of Alabama, before being brought back by the Patriots to help get their offense back on track after a lackluster year.

By the looks of it, O’Brien will be following a tried and tested method: using the players available according to the strengths that they have.

“The beauty of this offense and what Coach O’Brien’s been so successful doing, is understanding everybody’s strengths and weaknesses and what guys do better,” Gesicki said. “That’s the position that he puts them in. So, it’s been really good. It’s been a good offseason.”

Gesicki himself also joined the Patriots this offseason. After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, he moved across the division on a one-year, $4.5 million free agency pact.