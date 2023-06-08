Malik Gant, former Patriots defensive back, dead at age 25

Malik Gant, a former defensive back for the New England Patriots, has passed away at the age of 25. According to a statement released by his family, he was found dead on May 25 in Miami.

No cause of death has been announced yet.

A walk-on at Marshall in 2015, Gant appeared in 37 games for the Thundering Herd. In 2017, after he officially earned a scholarship, he became a starter and one of his team’s best defenders. A two-time All-Conference USA selection, who also was voted his team’s most valuable player at one point, Gant left school in 2019 to enter the NFL.

He did not hear his name called in the draft, but was picked up by the Patriots shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, his first year as a pro came to an early end when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the preseason finale. After missing virtually all of his rookie season, Gant was released ahead of his sophomore training camp and went on to spend 2020 without an NFL team.

Gant took his talents to the developmental Spring League in 2021, before returning to New England mid-training camp. He was released again a short time later, ending his Patriots and NFL tenure with a total of six preseason appearances.

Gant later found a new home with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, winning a championship in 2022. He was moved to the team’s inactive list in March and has remained there ever since.

“Malik was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit,” his family wrote in a statement. “He will be remembered as a loving son, a cherished brother, a devoted grandson, a valued teammate, and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will forever live on in our hearts.”

While the Patriots have not yet released a statement reacting to Gant’s death, his alma mater has.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Marshall football player Malik Gant,” the Marshall athletic department wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family in this difficult time.”