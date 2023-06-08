Bill Belichick warns Patriots players on NFL gambling policy

As sports gambling continues to become more prominent across the country, the NFL’s gambling policy has been in the spotlight in recent weeks — and not for good reason.

After Calvin Ridley was suspended all of last season for violating the league’s gambling rules, several players have committed numerous violations this offseason leading to suspensions.

With sports gambling now legal in Massachusetts, several Patriots players do not seem to be worried about becoming the next player to wrongfully play the percentages.

The reason? Bill Belichick.

“Bill Belichick actually talked about that in very large detail,” Deatrich Wise said on Tuesday. “He always tells us what we need to do, what we need to stay away from and we had a whole meeting just about that. We do a good job of learning from coach Belichick.”

Earlier this week, Colts’ cornerback Isaiah Rodgers became the latest player to find the cards stacked against him after he reportedly placed wagers on his own team. While no penalty has been handed down to Rodgers as the investigation is ongoing, the UMass alum issued an apology on Twitter.

Back in April, a handful of players were handed penalties for numerous gambling violations. Former Detroit Lions Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, as well as former Washington Commanders Shaka Toney were suspended for one year after betting on NFL games.

Additionally, Detroit wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, who was also waived after the incident, were suspended for six games apiece after reportedly placing non-NFL bets at the team facility.

According to the league rules, players are prohibited from betting on any NFL game. While they are allowed to gamble on other sports, no bet can be placed from team facilities.

“I know the rules,” Kyle Dugger said. “We had a meeting and went over it. So, yeah. I’m good on it.”