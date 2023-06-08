It is not often that a New England Patriots first-round draft selection is met with glowing approval. But, when New England selected cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft, that’s exactly what happened.

Now in Foxboro, Gonzalez’s new teammates already seem to be onboard the hype train with the rest of Patriots fans.

“I hate when people rank rookies over guys who have had success in the NFL, but I’ve talked to some of those guys and they’re like, ‘Man, Gonzalez, he can play,’” former Patriot Devin McCourty said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday.

Gonzalez made his first appearance in front of reporters at OTAs on Tuesday and was immediately thrown into a unit that featured many regular starters. The rookie handled outside cornerback duties opposite of Jonathan Jones in an 11-on-11 session, pointing towards Gonzalez being an immediate plug-and-play starter.

While it was just an OTA practice with no pads, Gonzalez made a strong first impression.

“[Players] were like, ‘Man, we’ll see how it plays out when we go and play real football, but shorts and a t-shirt with a helmet on, the guy looks great,’” McCourty said. “They love watching him play, love seeing him develop. I think they’re excited about that.”

The hype is certainly warranted, as the Oregon standout was viewed by many as the top cornerback in the draft and once a projected top-10 selection. The 6-foot-2 Gonzalez features a silky smooth athletic profile with elite traits, leading to an overall 9.95 Relative Athletic Score.

Since 2000, six cornerbacks have been drafted in the first round with a RAS higher than 9.90. That group has combined for 22 Pro Bowl appearances and eight first-team All-Pro nominees. The Patriots will now hope Gonzalez is the next cornerback to join that list.