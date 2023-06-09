The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 7

OTAs are done, not a whole lot of football news to report at the moment, and hopefully we’re all enjoying a bit of a break from the game during these next few weeks before training camp gets going. Only seven to go on my countdown of the Top 20 Most Memorable New England Patriots Moments of 2022, and I’d love to get them done before camp does commence. So let’s keep on rolling.

The list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

Coming in at Number 7, yet another Patriots record during one of the most enjoyable games of the year. We all know the rules: set a record, get a spot on this list.

7. The Patriots tie a franchise record with nine sacks against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nothing quite like that vaunted Mac Jones vs. Sam Ehlinger matchup to get you geared up for the holidays.

The 2022 Colts stunk. That Indy was 3-4-1 coming into the Week 9 game against the Patriots, who had won three of their last four and were starting to gain some steam, was something of a miracle, and nobody really expected Indy to kill the momentum that New England was building.

Although the final score of this game — 26-3 — indicates a complete blowout, this was only a two-score game until about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when a Jonathan Jones pick-six put the contest away for good. That said, despite the relatively close score, at no point did any Patriots fan feel worried about the Colts doing anything, primarily because of the defense.

Ehlinger was sacked on his first possession. He was sacked again on the next possession, and then again on the possession after that. His next two drives netted four yards on a combined six plays, with a blocked punt leading to a Patriots TD.

Ehlinger was sacked again on his next possession, then again on the following possession to lead to a missed 39-yard field goal attempt. The poor man limped into the locker room at halftime having been dropped five times, and yet the score was only 13-0 due to some classic 2022 Patriots offensive incompetence.

Next two Colts possessions? One sack per. The Indy O-line really shored up after that, because Ehlinger wasn’t sacked for two whole drives as the offense netted seven and nine yards respectively before punting it away. The next drive saw a 15-yard sack that led to a three-play, negative-five-yard drive, before the final sack of the day mercifully preceded that Jones pick-six to close out the misery.

Matthew Judon had three of New England’s nine, as did Josh Uche. Ja’Whaun Bentley registered one, Jahlani Tavai and Deatrich Wise Jr. had half a sack each, and Raekwon McMillan rounded out the roster. There was actually another sack in there on Indy’s first drive of the game when Matthew Judon dropped Ehlinger for a loss of eight, but a Daniel Ekuale roughing the passer call negated it. It was just an absurdly dominant day from a defense that only allowed six of Indy’s 15 offensive possessions to run for more than three plays, with no drive going more than nine.

And nine was indeed the magic number, because with those nine sacks, the Patriots registered the most in a single game for the second time in the Bill Belichick era (the first was against the Atlanta Falcons all the way back in 2001, a game the Patriots still managed to lose 24-10). The Patriots do technically have a game in which they registered more sacks — in 1963, the Boston Patriots sacked Oakland Raiders QBs Tom Flores and Cotton Davidson a combined 11 times on their way to a 20-14 victory — but those were the AFL Days, so not sure that counts.

The Patriots defense was obviously the standout of 2022, and the good news is that the unit is mostly intact coming into 2023. While they may not register a nine-sack day again, they still stand to be among the toughest in the NFL, and it’s good to be giving them some love all the way up here at No. 7.

Check out all nine sacks here.

Full game highlights here.