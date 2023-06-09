New England Patriots links 6/09/23 - Final OTA today, Hopkins plans visit, fresh Bourne identity?

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar discusses reports that DeAndre Hopkins, the 5-time Pro Bowl WR, will visit the Patriots next week.
- Photos: Patriots OTAs - June 8.
- Alexandra Francisco has the story of how Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help the Patriots Foundation unveil a new outreach van for the Pine Street Inn.
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Patriots celebrate 26 winners for 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards.
- Media Address: Robert Kraft, “I’m really hopeful about this team”. (39 sec. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Looking ahead to next week’s mini camp. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson suggests 5 things to watch for during the final Patriots OTA session today. Mandatory minicamp begins next week.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) 3 Breakout candidates for the 2023 season.
- Mark Daniels notes Devin McCourty says Bill Belichick wants to prove people wrong about the Patriots, and using the doubters to fuel his players.
- Tim Sheils highlights Greg Bedard on how Bill O’Brien is modernizing the Patriots offense.
- Dylan Thompson (MusketFire) Why Kendrick Bourne is key to the New England Patriots’ offense
- Mark Daniels notes Devin McCourty said Patriots players have told him how impressed they are with Christian Gonzalez.
- Alex Barth talks about how the Patriots are taking a big step in their pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins.
- Doug Kyed makes the case for signing DeAndre Hopkins after his visit.
- Dakota Randall explains why we shouldn’t sleep on third-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Takeaways from spring practice so far, replacing Devin McCourty, expectations for Bill O’Brien’s offense, and more.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Hopkins coming to New England, Belichick hasn’t been very lucky, More.
- CBS Boston notes Albert Breer responds to Jack Jones calling out “false” story of talking back to Bill Belichick. /I’m taking the player’s account over a reporter hearing something second-hand.
- Alex Barth highlights Jack Jones taking issue with what Albert Breer said about his last year’s suspension.
- Karen Guregian relays Julian Edelman slamming the NFL for failing to protect its players. For being too cheap to mandate natural grass surfaces over turf.
- Sophie Weller says Tom Brady’s strict fitness regimen isn’t slowing down in retirement.
- Tom E. Curran is through with the ‘do Mac Jones and Bill Belichick like each other’ conversation. “It doesn’t matter!” (1 min. video)
- Zolak & Bertrand mention 8 athletes you definitely forgot played in Boston. (Vol. 3)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate profiles a trio of rookies to keep an eye on. (24 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in ‘most difficult division in the NFL’.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Free agent DeAndre Hopkins reportedly to visit Bill Belichick and Patriots next week.
- Conor Orr (SI) The 10 best landing spots for Dalvin Cook. Dolphins, Jets, Bills included. No Pats.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) The top 10 special teams players in the NFL right now, ranked. Matthew Slater 10th, Marcus Jones 2nd.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: 10 biggest questions hovering around NFL’s first wave of mandatory minicamps.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Julian Edelman tees off on NFL for turf fields.
- Andy Benoit (The33rdTeam) 10 ways NFL stats need to be overhauled.
- Paul Domowitchj (The33rdTeam) How developments in analytics have shifted NFL’s landscape.
- Conor Orr (SI) Isaiah Rodgers’s bets on the Colts open up a major new problem for the NFL.
- The Ringer Show: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz discuss why isn’t every pass attempt play-action? And, in contrast, why might play-action not be as big of a cheat code as we thought? (1 hour)
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other football legends surprise NFL rookies with touching videos.
Loading comments...