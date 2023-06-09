The New England Patriots finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and in third place in their division. In order to get back into contention for a playoff spot and possibly even the AFC East crown, however, they will need to bring their A-game consistently this year.

That is especially true considering the quality of their opposition. The three-time reigning division champion Buffalo Bills are still among the best teams in football, while the Miami Dolphins should only get better in Year 2 under head coach Mike McDaniel. Then there is the New York Jets, who added future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade.

The Patriots, who are facing one of the toughest schedules in football, will have their work cut out for them. Nonetheless, team owner Robert Kraft is “hopeful” that his club can play competitive and successful football in 2023.

“I think we have the most difficult division in the NFL, the best balance of teams. All the other three teams are good,” Kraft told reporters at a charity event at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “We’ll have our challenges, but I’m really hopeful about this team.”

Earlier this offseason, Kraft expressed his disappointment with how the 2022 campaign went. The Patriots have now failed to win a playoff game in four straight years, with the team’s victory in Super Bowl LIII followed by wild card losses in 2019 and 2021 as well as two seasons without a playoff appearance.

He also shared some optimism, though, especially due to the addition of Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator. Add the fact that the Patriots brought in some intriguing talent through the draft — led by first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez — and you can see why Kraft would feel positive about his club’s outlook even in a high-quality division.

“I’m excited to have football back,” he said. “I liked our draft this year, and I hope that translates on the field. I know the guys are working very hard.”

The Patriots are currently in the third and final phase of their offseason workout program. They are scheduled to hold their final organized team activity on Friday, followed by a three-day mandatory minicamp June 12-14.