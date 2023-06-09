For one last time during the voluntary portion of their offseason workout program, the New England Patriots will take the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Friday. The team will hold its eighth and final organized team activity at 11:45 a.m. ET, and once again reporters will be able to watch the action unfold and afterwards talk to a select group of players.

Considering that this is just the third opportunity this spring to see the team practice, it is worth keeping a close eye on the action. So, here are eight players that will be particularly interesting to study:

QB Mac Jones: Duh. Jones is clearly the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart right now, and has looked good during the previous two open sessions. He is always a player in the spotlight, and Friday will be no different.

WR Kayshon Boutte & WR Demario Douglas: With JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne not practicing, the Patriots were down their top four wide receivers on Tuesday. This meant that rookies Boutte and Douglas saw an increased workload as the next men up. At least Parker and Bourne should be expected back on Friday — they did practice Thursday — so it will be interesting to see how big of a workload the youngsters will get.

G Atonio Mafi: The Patriots made a change at right guard from their first to their second open OTA. After Bill Murray filled that spot in the starting lineup — one that is usually occupied by the currently injured Michael Onwenu — rookie Atonio Mafi took over. The fifth-rounder seeing extended action in a prominent role might be an indication of the team’s intentions to have him fill a backup role on the roster over more experienced players like Murray.

LB Marte Mapu: When reporters were first able to visit practice last week, Mapu was aligned as an off-the-ball linebacker. Fast forward a few days, and his red No. 52 jersey was suddenly patrolling the backend of the defense in a safety alignment. It will be fascinating to see what else the Patriots have planned for the versatile third-round draft pick.

CB Christian Gonzalez: The Patriots’ first-round draft pick looked as advertised on Tuesday. His athletic skills are obvious, and it is clear the team has some big plans for him: Gonzalez lined up with the top-level defense, and appears to be a plug-and-play starter.

CB Jack Jones: With Gonzalez now part of the mix — he was a no-show during the first open OTA last Wednesday — sophomore Jack Jones played more of a rotational role in the Patriots’ secondary three days ago. Will that remain the same on Friday, or will he increase his starter reps again after playing second fiddle to Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones at outside cornerback?

DB Jalen Mills: After practicing with the safeties during the first open OTA session last week, Mills saw more action in the slot earlier this week. Where will the Patriots move him next, if at all? It will be interesting to see. For now, it looks as if the team is trying him out in multiple spots to see where he best fits within the context of the current defensive personnel.

As always, Pats Pulpit will have you covered throughout the day. So, please make sure to check back regularly for a practice recap and all other things New England Patriots.