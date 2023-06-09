The New England Patriots currently have one open spot on their 90-man offseason roster, and they will be looking at a big-name free agent to possibly fill it. As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit the team next week.

Hopkins, 31, is one of the most prolific wide receivers of the last few years. A first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2013, he quickly developed into a productive player and ended up topping 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven seasons with the organization. In total, he appeared in 116 regular season and playoff games as a Texan and caught 669 passes for 9,048 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Following the 2020 season, however, then-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien decided to trade Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He continued to put up solid numbers with his new club, but after appearing in only 19 total games over the last two years was released earlier this offseason in a cost-cutting move.

Hopkins’ Cardinals tenure ended with 35 in-game appearances as well as 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns. A significant portion of this production came in 2020, though.

Now a free agent, Hopkins is exploring his options. He was already scheduled to visit the Tennessee Titans, and now has also added the Patriots to his list of possible destinations.

New England has been linked to Hopkins since before his release; the club was considered a potential suitor on the trade market. The economics prevented a move from being made, but with him now available on the open market the Patriots might be more willing to make a move.

Hopkins does have one connection to New England. The aforementioned Bill O’Brien, who was his head coach in Houston and eventually traded him to Arizona, was hired as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator earlier this offseason.