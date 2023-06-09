Date set for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia’s 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction

The date and time have hit the calendar for the New England Patriots Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

Retired linebacker Mike Vrabel and longtime assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia will be inducted on Saturday, Oct. 21, the franchise announced Friday.

The red-jacket ceremony kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on the Enel Plaza outside the Hall at Patriot Place. Free and open to the public, it leads up to a Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills the following afternoon inside Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel, 47, was selected by fans for induction after missing the cut for six straight years as a finalist. The three-time Super Bowl champion by way of Ohio State and the Pittsburgh Steelers holds a place on the Patriots All-2000s team, 50th Anniversary team and All-Dynasty team. Across 142 games in Foxborough, including playoffs, Vrabel amassed 690 tackles, 56 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions and 12 touchdowns on both sides of the football. The past Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and present Tennessee Titans head coach will also host New England during the preseason.

Scarnecchia, 75, was chosen by team owner Robert Kraft for induction as a contributor during the nomination committee’s annual meeting. The six-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL run began in 1982. Initially serving as special teams coach and tight ends coach, Scarnecchia returned to New England’s staff in 1992 before taking on the roles of special assistant, defensive assistant and again special teams coach. Named offensive line coach in 1999 and assistant head coach in 2000, Scarnecchia’s first retirement arrived in 2013. The California Western product stood as the league’s longest-tenured coach at the time of his second following the 2019 campaign. He will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this month.