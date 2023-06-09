Three draft selections remained unsigned for the New England Patriots. Two are left now.

Marte Mapu has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the organization, as Generation Sports Group agents Matt Glose and Bryan Ehrlich confirmed to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday.

The linebacker and safety out of Sacramento State landed in the third round at No. 76 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. He did so after starting 27 of his 41 appearances, finishing as the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and as a first-team Associated Press FCS All-American.

Set to turn 24 in November, Mapu’s last two falls with the Hornets spanned 141 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, six interceptions and one blocked field goal. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound hybrid earned invitations to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl before being hosted by the Patriots on a pre-draft visit.

A red non-contact jersey has since been worn by Mapu, who is working back from a torn pectoral. He recorded an interception from the secondary in 11-on-11s to close out organized team activities.

The rookie pact did not make the league’s transaction wire on Friday.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive end Keion White, taken within the first and second rounds in April, mark the last to go from a Patriots draft class of a dozen.