Around 10 or so years ago, Pats Pulpit semi-regularly posted the so-called Off-Topic Activities — a series of open threads giving the community a forum to discuss, well, whatever. While the debate around these parts of the internet normally center around the New England Patriots, these OTAs were different: anything was fair game.

With the offseason being the slowest time on the NFL calendar, we have brought back the old OTA format. Back in the day, the idea behind those open threads was quite simple...

This is a thread for anyone who would like to enjoy some pleasant conversation that may or may not be football related. This is a place where some of us can get to know each other a little bit better, and on a slightly different level than other places on the site. A thread that may contain at times humorous dialogue, quotes, pictures, or anything else that might entertain. Remember to have a good time! But also please remember to keep it somewhat clean. We’d prefer innuendo over gory details.

...as was the No. 1 rule of the game: Have fun, but don’t keep other people from having fun.

We will keep this thread pinned near the top of the page until Monday morning, so you won’t lose track of the discussion.

So, with all that said, welcome to this week’s Off-Topic Activities. Hope you’ll have a great weekend!