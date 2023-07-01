Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fourth-year cornerback Myles Bryant.

Hard facts

Name: Myles Bryant

Position: Cornerback/Defensive back

Opening day age: 25 (1/2/1998)

Size: 5’9”, 185 lbs

Jersey number: 27

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Before his arrival in the NFL in 2020, Bryant spent four years at Washington. A former walk-on who served as a backup during his true freshman season, he became a starter in the Huskies’ defensive backfield in his sophomore campaign and never looked back. Over the next three seasons, Bryant appeared in 39 games and registered four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks. He also was named to the All-Pac 12 squad either as an honorable mention or a second-teamer each year.

Despite a successful college career, Bryant did not hear his name called in the 2020 draft. Instead, he had to go through free agency before eventually arriving in New England. His status as an undrafted rookie did not prevent him from seeing regular action during his first three seasons as a pro. In total, Bryant has a combined 39 regular season and playoff game appearances on his résumé. He has registered three interceptions as well as one forced fumble and sack each. He also has seen some part-time action as a punt returner.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (6 starts) | 689 defensive snaps (61.0%), 101 special teams snaps (22.1%) | 68 tackles, 4 missed tackles (5.6%) | 70 targets, 47 catches (67.1%), 509 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT | 10 punt returns, 56 yards (5.6/return), 1 fumble | 2 special teams tackles, 1 missed tackle (33.3%), 1 fumble recovery

Season recap: Coming off a somewhat uneven sophomore season, Bryant was no safe bet to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster in 2022. With the team having some moving parts at its cornerback position, however, he did not only end up making the cut but in fact ended up earning significant playing time as the starting slot defender: with veteran Jonathan Jones moving to the perimeter, Bryant was tabbed as his replacement on the inside.

As such, Bryant saw action in all 17 games and was on the field for 61 percent of New England’s defensive snaps (689 of 1,130). His playing time share was the eighth highest on the team, and second among cornerbacks behind only Jones’ 79.1.

The Patriots’ coaches did place a lot of trust in Bryant’s abilities to hold his own, and he did have some encouraging moments. He registered an interception in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, drastically improved his rate of missed tackles from the previous season (10.4 to 5.6), and made his fair share of under-the-radar plays to help positively influence plays.

Taking Myles Bryant's re-signing to remind folks he's a smart, tough, AND competitive player who had the hardest job on defense last season despite lacking the traits to thrive consistently



Hopefully, he can be more of a rotational safety in 2023 to maximize his skillset pic.twitter.com/R4vBikyVG9 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 17, 2023

All that being said, the results again left a lot to be desired. Just take a look at the numbers: Bryant allowed two thirds of the passes thrown his way to be completed (67.1%) for a combined 509 yards and four touchdowns. He also was flagged three times on the year.

The stats never tell the full story, but they are a somewhat accurate reflection of Bryant’s performance in 2022. He struggled with consistency on a game-to-game and sometimes even drive-to-drive basis, and the team appeared willing to give rookie Marcus Jones opportunities over him; if not for Jalen Mills missing the final six games of the season, and Jack Jones the final four, Bryant’s role might have ended up a smaller one down the stretch.

That role, of course, is a notoriously hard one to play in the Patriots’ system — the slot cornerback carries more responsibilities than simply guarding the player opposite him, and in a way also acts as an additional box defender against the run. From that perspective, cutting a young player some slack makes sense.

Then again, the NFL is a production business. At times, but not as often as one would think, Bryant’s production simply was not where it needed to be.

The same is true for his stint as the Patriots’ punt returner. He opened the year in that role, but after 10 returns for 56 yards and some ball-handling issues the job went to Marcus Jones. Jones, of course, earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Bryant continued to see action on special teams, though, playing irregular snaps on the field goal/extra point blocking team, plus the two return squads and on kickoff coverage. In the latter role, he was on the field for the second touchdown given up by the Patriots in their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. He had a chance to stop the play before it reached midfield, but whiffed on his tackle attempt.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? With Jonathan Jones moving to the perimeter in 2022, Bryant was the top slot option. There is a chance he will play that role again this year, but that is certainly not a given: Jones might move back into the slot, with Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills and Isaiah Bolden also candidates to compete for that job. No matter what happens, though, Bryant will primarily be an interior player once again — either as a slot defender or maybe a rotational free safety.

What is his growth potential? Bryant’s lack of outstanding athletic traits limits his ceiling, but he can make up for it to a degree due to his intelligence. That being said, one has to wonder whether or not his performance as a slot cornerback in 2022 was about as good as it can get. He might have more potential as a deep safety, where he can keep the play in front of him and use his instincts to his advantage.

Does he have positional versatility? The Patriots like to use their defensive backs all over the secondary, and Bryant is no exception. While a vast majority of his snaps last year came in the slot (481; 69.8%), he also aligned on the perimeter (89; 12.9%), in the box (58; 8.4%), deep (55; 8.0%) and even up on the defensive line on occasion (6; 0.9%). That usage might have been more due to circumstance rather the team thinking he best fits at slot compared to other spots in the lineup.

What is his salary cap situation? Bryant entered the 2023 offseason as a restricted free agent, but the team kept him from the open market by placing a right-of-first-refusal tender on him. He signed the sheet one month later, and is therefore now playing on what is a one-year, $2.63 million contract. That deal consists entirely of his base salary, and it includes no guarantees. Nonetheless, it does qualify for Top-51 status and is therefore counting against New England’s salary cap at the moment.

How safe is his roster spot? Based on his contract situation, uneven play last year and the Patriots having improved depth at cornerback right now, one would suggest that Bryant is firmly on the roster bubble. However, his positional flexibility and his skills as a communicator in the defensive backfield make him a valuable player to have as a depth option — especially considering the potential fallout from fellow cornerback Jack Jones’ unclear legal situation. Nonetheless, due to his contract status, unclear position, and uneven play in 2022, his future is an uncertain one.

One-sentence projection: Bryant will make the Patriots’ roster, but with improved depth in the secondary will not see as many snaps as he did last year.

