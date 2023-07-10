Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year cornerback Quandre Mosely.

Hard facts

Name: Quandre Mosely

Position: Cornerback

Opening day age: 24 (5/8/1999)

Size: 6’2”, 185 lbs

Jersey number: 34

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 ERFA)

Experience

A wide receiver in high school, Mosely added another position upon arriving at Eastern Arizona Community College in 2017. Despite working double-duty on offense and defense initially and being new to the safety spot, he thrived; by his second season and fully committed to defense he registered six interceptions — prompting higher-profile schools to start recruiting him. Among those was the University of Kentucky; Mosely arrived in Lexington in 2019 and spent three years at the school.

During his time with the Wildcats, Mosely appeared in 36 games with four starts. Aligning first at safety and in the slot, he made the move to perimeter cornerback by his 2021 senior campaign. All in all, he registered 69 tackles a sack and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. His lack of production at the SEC level led to him not hearing his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft; since then, he has spent time in with four teams and appeared in one regular season game.

2022 review

Stats: 1 game (0 starts) | 1 defensive snap

Season recap: Coming off his senior season at Kentucky, Mosely was not invited to any of the premier pre-draft showcases. He did, however, perform quite well at his Pro Day and, among other metrics, registered a 4.32-second 40-yard dash plus a 36-inch vertical leap and 6.89-second three-cone drill. Despite some solid testing numbers and plenty of quality football on his college tape, Mosely did not hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Instead, he had to wait until almost a month after the draft to enter the league through free agency. The Dallas Cowboys were the team to pick him up and give him a chance to prove himself at the pro level. That chance lasted a grand total of three months: after seeing action in two preseason games and allowing four catches on seven targets for 81 yards, the Cowboys released Mosely ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.

He did not stay unemployed for long, though. After an unsuccessful workout with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mosely was signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad; in early October and after not seeing any game action, he was released yet again, opening the door for him to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ developmental roster.

After a one-and-a-half month stint in Tampa, Mosely was let go again. Once more, however, it did not take him long to find a new squad.

The Patriots added him to their own practice squad in early December. He spent the remainder of the season there, even making his NFL regular season debut along the way: in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Mosely was standard-elevated to the game day roster. He ended up taking the field for one solitary defensive snap before automatically reverting back to the practice squad the day after the game.

Even though he saw minimal action in 2022, New England signed Mosely to a one-year reserve/futures deal following the season.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? The Patriots acquired Mosely late in 2022, so it remains to be seen how exactly they plan to use him. What we have seen so far out of the 24-year-old, however, suggests that he will line up primarily as an outside cornerback. As such, he will offer depth behind projected starters Christian Gonzalez and either Jack Jones or Jonathan Jones. He also might help out on special teams, having experience on both coverage and return squads.

What is his growth potential? Mosely has some intriguing tools to work with from a size and athleticism perspective. So far, he has not been able to put it all together but the foundation is certainly there. Ideally, he develops into a rotational matchup-specific player on the outside of the defense — basically what former second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams was supposed to be but never became.

Does he have positional versatility? Between preseason and regular season, Mosely has played 54 defensive snaps over the course of his NFL career. Of those, a vast majority came on the outside of the defense: he aligned on the perimeter for 47 snaps (87.0%), compared to six in the box (11.1%) and another in the slot (1.9%). He also was used similarly in his final year at Kentucky but does have some experience lining up in other spots as well, most prominently at deep safety and all over the kicking game. In theory, he can be considered a fairly versatile player even though his opportunities at the pro level have been limited in that regard.

What is his salary cap situation? Mosely signed a reserve/futures contract with the Patriots after the end of the 2022 season, giving him another opportunity to compete for a spot on the team. The deal itself is pretty straight-forward: it consists exclusively of a $750,000 base salary that also functions as the hit on the team’s cap. That number, which does not include any guarantees, is not high enough to qualify for Top-51 status.

How safe is his roster spot? Even with Jack Jones’ legal status creating some uncertainty at perimeter cornerback, Mosely making the team will be tough unless he either makes a big Year 2 jump or the injury bug bites higher up on the depth chart. He therefore is in the same boat as fellow cornerbacks Shaun Wade, Rodney Randle and Ameer Speed: the four will compete for what might be no more than one spot on the roster.

One-sentence projection: Mosely will not be able to make the team, but the practice squad appears to be a realistic landing spot.

What do you think about Quandre Mosely heading into the 2023 season? Will he compete for a roster spot in Year 2? Is he destined to make the practice squad? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.