When the New England Patriots opened their voluntary offseason workout program in April, Anfernee Jennings was not present. The fourth-year linebacker instead took some time off to support his hometown in time of need.

Two days before the start of workouts, a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama left four people dead and 32 others injured. The four victims were aged 17 to 23, with two of them attending the high school Jennings also went to.

Three months later, Dadeville is still reeling. Jennings, meanwhile, is trying to bring some positivity to the town by hosting a youth football camp for the second year in a row.

“Initially, last year was the first year of me hosting the camp for my hometown and my community, and it was a success. This year, it hits different, with the tragedy that happened in my hometown with the shooting,” he told Christopher Price of the Boston Globe.

“For me to be able to have an opportunity to do something positive and be a light for my community at this time means the world to me.”

Jennings was a standout defensive end and tight end at Dadeville High School, and named first-team All-State in 2013 and 2014. He also won the Class 4A Lineman of the Year Award as a senior in 2014.

He left for the University of Alabama in 2015, and eventually was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jennings has since appeared in 30 games for the organization and is now entering a crucial fourth season as a pro.

Despite leaving his hometown, he still has close ties to the community.

“We’re all just continuing to take it day by day,” he said ahed of his football camp.

“My community is a strong one, with lots of hard-working people. I just want to do right by my community with something like this. We all want the best for our family and friends. Everybody is still grieving in their own way, which is something that’s understandable when a tragic event like this happens. I just want to give people some hope and bring a positive light to my community.”

The mass shooting in Dadeville was the 159th of its kind in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Since then, that number has climbed to 371.