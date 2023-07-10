With training camps set to open in less than three weeks, there has been little movement when it comes to one of the marquee free agents still available on the market. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains unsigned as of right now, even though a lack of interest in him is not the issue.

Hopkins, after all, has two contract offers on the table: the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, who both brought him in for a visit, have offered him a deal. So far, however, Hopkins is no apparent rush to sign a deal.

While both the Patriots and Titans are seemingly interested in signing him, Tennessee has been more aggressive in its pursuit according to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

3. D-Hop update: Key points on where things stand with free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to sources close to the situation, are as follows: The Tennessee Titans and Patriots have made offers, the Titans have been more aggressive to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign. One reason for Hopkins to wait a bit longer is to leave open the possibility of another team entering the mix, potentially increasing his market.

A former first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans who became one of the most prolific pass catchers of his era, Hopkins was released earlier this offseason after three years with the Arizona Cardinals. Despite his pedigree, patience is the name of the game in his first ever free agency experience.

The belief is that Hopkins will not sign a deal soon, and that he might be willing to remain on the market into training camp in hopes of receiving a better offer. Whether this plan eventually pays off remains to be seen.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, they are in the financial situation to be competitive. According to salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team currently has $16.9 million to operate with — one of the highest such numbers in the NFL.

In addition, Hopkins has experience playing under the team’s new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien. The 53-year-old was his head coach in Houston, and he earned three first-team All-Pro honors working under him. While O’Brien as acting general manager was a driving force behind Hopkins getting traded to Arizona in the first place, that part of their common history is not expected to negatively impact any decision the wideout might make.