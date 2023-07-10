The New England Patriots are using their summer break to get some contract work done. After signing wide receiver DeVante Parker to what is effectively a two-year, $10.8 million extension, they also locked up linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley for an additional two seasons.

The 26-year-old put his signature under a two-year extension at a value of $13.4 million last month. A look at the details of said contract shows that the Patriots can feel very good about it from a value perspective.

Ja’Whaun Bentley: Contract details

As can be seen in the following breakdown by salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the new extension does more than add two more years to Bentley’s previous deal he signed in March 2022. Instead, it also alters the current season by changing his salary and adding a new signing bonus proration.

As a consequence, his salary cap number has changed slightly and is now $4.78 million instead of $5.05 million.

2023:

Base salary: $1.14 million (fully guaranteed)

2022 signing bonus proration: $800,000

2023 signing bonus proration: $1.83 million

Roster bonus: $510,000

Incentives: $500,000

Salary cap hit: $4.78 million

2024:

Base salary: $2.36 million (fully guaranteed)

2023 signing bonus proration: $1.83 million

Roster bonus: $1.02 million

Workout bonus: $120,000

Salary cap hit: $5.33 million

2025:

Base salary: $4.35 million

2023 signing bonus proration: $1.83 million

Roster bonus: $1.02 million

Workout bonus: $130,000

Salary cap hit: $7.33 million

Considering the quality of player Bentley is and his importance to the Patriots defense — he was a captain in 2022 and ranked second in snaps behind only safety Devin McCourty — the team can feel quite happy about the deal.

The salary cap numbers of $4.78 million and $5.33 million the next two seasons are modest for a borderline top-10 off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL, ranking 23rd and 25th in a league-wide comparison at the position (via Over The Cap). Even the $7.33 million charge in 2025 (12th) is reasonable, although New England and Bentley might be looking for another adjustment before that bill is due.

Regardless of what happens further down the line, though, fact is that the Patriots have again shown how highly they feel about Bentley. He will therefore continue to be a cornerstone player within their defense and one of the most valuable members as the unit transitions into a post-McCourty era.

Please make sure to give Miguel Benzan a follow (@patscap) and, if possible, to support his chosen charity: Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut. He is trying to raise $120,000 by the end of the year, and every dollar counts. If you can, please donate here. Thank you.