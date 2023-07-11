New England Patriots links 7/11/23 - Re-entry Tuesday: Position previews, roster projections; More!

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar resets the roster heading into summer break.
- Evan Lazar thumbnails four under-the-radar breakout candidates for the Patriots in 2023.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Are recent contract extensions related to pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, other free-agent targets?
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/6: Recent contract extensions, Salary cap update, Late offseason free agent targets. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss their pre-Training Camp 53-man roster projections; AFC East preview: Bills and Jets. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots take rare risk by drafting kicker-punter duo in same year; D-Hop update; Devin McCourty’s snapshot; Mac’s legacy; Bentley’s evolution; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Under the radar players to watch in camp.
- Tom E. Curran suggests we are overrating the Patriots defense heading into 2023.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Training Camp preview: Cornerbacks - Safeties.
- Mike Kadllick’s 2023 Pats depth projection: Tight ends - Offensive line - Specialists - Linebackers - Defensive line.
- Mike Kadlick notes Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki were named as Patriots ‘X-factors’ heading into this season.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) In an unusual pairing, the Patriots are working with rookies Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer at kicker and punter.
- Nick O’Malley says Matthew Judon is the best pass rusher in the AFC East, according to a ranking from ESPN.
- Mike Kadlick considers who will be the Patriots ‘non-QB MVP’ in 2023.
- Alex Barth reports the latest rumors around DeAndre Hopkins have all been pretty consistent, with both he & the New England Patriots ready to wait.
- Taylor Kyles explores whether the Patriots should pursue Dalvin Cook.
- Keagan Steifel highlights Devin McCourty mentioning that because he didn’t see the Patriots in position to win a Super Bowl any time soon, as a reason for his retirement.
- Alex Barth talks about the picture Devin McCourty shared of him, Tom Brady and Mac Jones together.
- Sean T. McGuire reports Tom Brady posted a photo with Robert Kraft from Michael Rubin’s exclusive party in the Hamptons over the weekend.
- Adam London relays Devin McCourty’s immediate reaction to the latest Dalvin Cook-Miami Dolphins rumor.
- Greg Dudek notes former Patriots Super Bowl champion Corey Dillon isn’t happy at being snubbed by the Bengals after not being inducted into the team’s ring of honor.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Former Steeler claims Patriots cheated him out of Super Bowl appearance. /Lolz.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Three NFL teams that will surpass expectations this season. Patriots included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A list of top 10 NFL coaches is coming very soon.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick could break NFL record for most losses by a coach before he sets mark for most wins. /That’s what longevity can get ya.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL positional superlatives: Which teams have the best QBs, RBs, WRs, OL, DL, and more. No Pats, even in the honorable mentions.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Bill O’Brien.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL’s non-QBs under the most pressure in 2023 season. Bill O’Brien included.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One underappreciated player on every AFC team for 2023. Patriots: Marcus Jones.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins holds out hope another team will enter the mix, increasing his value.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the Rooney Rule survive?
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) FBI announces arrest of Chiefsaholic.
Loading comments...