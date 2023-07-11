 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 7/11/23 - Re-entry Tuesday: Position previews, roster projections; More!

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Mac Jones
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

  • Evan Lazar resets the roster heading into summer break.
  • Evan Lazar thumbnails four under-the-radar breakout candidates for the Patriots in 2023.
  • Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Are recent contract extensions related to pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, other free-agent targets?
  • Patriots Unfiltered 7/6: Recent contract extensions, Salary cap update, Late offseason free agent targets. (2 hours)
  • Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss their pre-Training Camp 53-man roster projections; AFC East preview: Bills and Jets. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Conor Orr (SI) Three NFL teams that will surpass expectations this season. Patriots included.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A list of top 10 NFL coaches is coming very soon.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick could break NFL record for most losses by a coach before he sets mark for most wins. /That’s what longevity can get ya.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL positional superlatives: Which teams have the best QBs, RBs, WRs, OL, DL, and more. No Pats, even in the honorable mentions.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Bill O’Brien.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL’s non-QBs under the most pressure in 2023 season. Bill O’Brien included.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One underappreciated player on every AFC team for 2023. Patriots: Marcus Jones.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins holds out hope another team will enter the mix, increasing his value.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the Rooney Rule survive?
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) FBI announces arrest of Chiefsaholic.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...