After a three-year hiatus, the NFL has decided to bring back its supplemental draft. The 2022 version of the event — the first since July 2019 — will take place on Tuesday with two players eligible: wide receivers Malachi Wideman and Milton Wright of Jackson State and Purdue, respectively.

This “second” draft is a less prominent version of the “regular” one and serves as an opportunity for additional college players — typically those facing eligibility questions — to enter the league. That being said, the supplemental draft is noticeably different from the one taking place in late April, both in terms of prospect volume and procedure.

As a consequence, teams rarely use it to bring players in. The New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick, for example, have yet to add a player that way. Other teams have been similarly reluctant as only 15 men heard their names called in the supplemental draft this century. Just two of them, linebacker Ahmad Brooks (2006) and former Patriot Josh Gordon (2012), made a Pro Bowl in their careers.

At the moment only one player who arrived in the NFL through the supplemental draft is playing in the league. Safety Jalen Thompson was picked in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals.

With all that being said, let’s dig a bit deeper into today’s event.

Date and Time

Tuesday, July 11

Procedure

Whereas the “normal” draft ranks teams from worst to best based on their previous year’s success, the supplemental draft is a bit more nuanced than that.

It basically works like this: the league puts its 32 teams into three tiers. Teams with six or fewer wins are separated from non-playoff teams and playoff teams. The NFL then runs a weighted lottery system similar to the NBA Draft — teams with fewer wins have better odds — to determine the order.

This order becomes important because teams then essentially bid on players: if a club wants to add one of the available candidates, it submits a round in which it would like to draft him. The team with the highest bid is awarded the player and will subsequently have to give up a corresponding selection in next year’s draft. If two or more teams bid the same round on a player, the predetermined draft order decides who gets him.

If a player does not get selected through this process, he enters free agency just like any other undrafted rookie.

Available Players

This year, only two players are available in the supplemental draft:

WR Malachi Wideman (Jackson State): Similar to current Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, Wideman offers some intriguing athleticism but at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds comes with questions about his frame. A former four-star recruit, he started his career at Tennessee but caught only one pass in six games as a reserve option at the wide receiver spot. He found more success after transferring to Jackson State in 2021, catching 37 passes for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

WR Milton Wright (Purdue): Wright had a productive three-year career at Purdue, appearing in 29 games and catching 99 passes for 1,325 and 10 touchdowns. However, he was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season and has now set his sights on the NFL. Standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds he offers some good length but is not the most eye-opening athlete.

Patriots Perspective

As noted above, the Bill Belichick-led Patriots have yet to select a player in the supplemental draft. It would therefore not be a surprise if 2023 was more of the same, even though both Wideman and Wright would make sense from a roster construction perspective; New England’s wide receiver position remains a work in progress and adding more talent and depth to the mix is never a wrong thing.

The team also has the resources to make an investment. Not only do they have two open spots on their roster, they also have selections in each of the seven rounds of the 2024 draft to use.

That being said, it still seems unlikely that the team would be willing to part ways with future draft capital — even if it is of the late-round variety — to get UDFA-level players into the mix. And if other teams feel the same way, both Wideman and Wright should become available on the open market anyway.

Long story short, the Patriots staying put once again through the supplemental draft is the expected outcome.