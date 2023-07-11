Patriots’ supplemental draft history a short and unspectacular one

The NFL Supplemental Draft is back. Following a three-year hiatus initially caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the league will hold its “other” draft on Tuesday. First introduced in 1977 to give college players an additional opportunity to enter the league, the supplemental draft has produced some noteworthy talent over the last four decades.

Players such as Bernie Kosar, Cris Carter and Josh Gordon have all entered the NFL that way. All in all, however, only a relatively small number of players have heard their names called in a supplemental draft: only 46 players got selected through the years, including two who were picked by the New England Patriots.

Neither of them had particular success after his arrival in New England, however, meaning that the team’s supplemental draft history is a short and unspectacular one.

Patriots supplemental draft picks

WR Chy Davidson (Rhode Island), 1981: The first supplemental draft pick by the organization was made in 1981, when it brought in Davidson via an eleventh-round selection the following year. The Rhode Island product joined a position group led by Stanley Morgan and Harold Jackson that would have benefitted from additional depth and talent — two things the Patriots’ new rookie ultimately failed to provide.

Not even two months after getting picked by the team, Davidson was let go again without having appeared in an actual game. He then moved to Washington first to play for the city’s NFL franchise and then for its USFL counterpart, but again was unable to make an impact. In 1984, he eventually joined the New York Jets for whom he appeared in four games over two seasons, returning one kickoff for 9 yards.

CB J’Juan Cherry (Arizona State), 1999: 18 years after Davidson, the Patriots brought Cherry in via a fourth-round selection. With the supplemental draft that year taking place just before the start of the regular season, he essentially made the Patriots’ roster by default: he was drafted September 3, signed his deal six days later, and was activated on September 20.

After joining the team’s roster, the Arizona State product was a game-day inactive for the first three weeks of his pro career. He did dress for the Patriots’ mid-October games against Miami and Denver but did not see the field in either contest. Three days after New England’s game against the Broncos, New England placed Cherry on its injured reserve list due to a hip issue. The next offseason and under new head coach Bill Belichick, he was cut without ever appearing in an NFL game.

Additional Patriots notes

The most success New England has had with a supplemental player was with the aforementioned Josh Gordon. The Cleveland Browns used a second-round draft pick in the Baylor product in the 2012 edition of the draft, and — after a series of off-field issues and suspensions — eventually traded him to the Patriots in 2018.

Gordon appeared in 11 games for his new team that year, and ended up catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl without him: he was suspended yet again for drug-related offenses. The club nonetheless gave him another chance the following season, but after just six games he was released.

At the time of his release, Gordon had 17 games on his Patriots résumé. He hauled in 60 catches for 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Despite his unceremonious departure, he still remains the most successful player in Patriots history to enter the league via the supplemental draft.

At least as far as this year is concerned, it seems unlikely that this will change anytime soon.