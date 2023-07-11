Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Hard facts

Name: Pierre Strong Jr.

Position: Change-of-pace back

Opening day age: 24 (12/10/1998)

Size: 5’11”, 205 lbs

Jersey number: 35

Contract status: Signed through 2025 (2026 UFA)

Experience

Despite a productive high school career, Strong did not receive any significant college interest following his senior season. He entered the college ranks as a two-star recruit and received only a handful of FCS offers. He eventually decided to take his talents to South Dakota State, where he spent his freshman campaign as a redshirt. However, he became a prominent member of the Jackrabbits’ offense in Year 2 and went on to appear in 48 games with 34 starts over the next four seasons.

In total, Strong touched the football 693 times along the way. He registered a combined 631 rushing attempts for 4,527 yards as well as 40 touchdowns. He furthermore caught 62 passes for 581 yards and three more scores. On top of it all, Strong also had six passing touchdowns. A team captain in each of his final two seasons, he eventually heard his name called in the fourth round of the 2022 draft: the Patriots brought him in 127th overall, and he ended up touching the ball 17 times for 142 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

2022 review

Stats: 15 games (0 starts) | 51 offensive snaps (4.8%), 143 special teams snaps (31.3%) | 10 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD | 7 targets, 7 catches, 42 yards | 5 kickoff returns, 115 yards (23.0/return) | 6 special teams tackles

Season recap: Coming off a highly productive senior season at South Dakota State — he gained a combined 1,836 yards from scrimmage in 2021 — Strong Jr. had realistic hopes of entering the NFL as a mid-round draft pick. He indeed became just that, when the Patriots made him the 10th running back and 127th player overall taken in the fourth round.

His draft status pretty much guaranteed him a spot on the roster, but it did not mean that he would earn regular playing time as a rookie. What did help him in that regard, however, was the fact that the Patriots’ long-time receiving back (James White) announced his retirement and that his replacement (Ty Montgomery) suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the year.

Nonetheless, the Patriots were hesitant to give Strong Jr. plenty of action on offense; they instead used a combination of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris as their top two at the position. Accordingly, he played only 10 offensive snaps over the team’s first 12 games of the year.

However, Harris dealing with a thigh injury opened the door for the youngster to see increased action as a rotational RB2 alongside fellow rookie Kevin Harris. As a consequence, he was on the field for 41 snaps over the final five games of the season with his performances against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 14 and 15 particularly encouraging: Strong Jr. touched the ball 14 times between those two games for a combined 127 yards and a touchdown.

Pierre Strong is just an unfair addition to the Patriots’ backfield



They legitimately need a package that’s just running backs pic.twitter.com/EFKwTkmRIg — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 14, 2022

Those two games were the most active of his season; with Harris returning off his injury he again only received spot duty down the line. In total, the youngster therefore ended the year having played just 51 offensive snaps (of 1,052; 4.8%). He registered 10 carries for 100 yards and one score and caught an additional seven passes for 42 yards

All in all, his offensive output was not particularly noteworthy. That much did not come as too big a surprise, though, considering the Patriots’ traditional usage of rookie running backs.

However, Strong Jr. did leave a more pronounced mark in the kicking game — for better or worse.

Playing 143 of a possible 457 special teams snaps (31.3%), he was used on four units. While he played only one snap on punt coverage, he did see regular action on the kickoff return and coverage and punt return squads. In total, he finished the year with six tackles as well as five kickoff returns for an average of 23.0 yards per runback.

FUN FACT: 2 rookies actually tied for the Patriots' lead in kickoff tackles.



One was, of course, Brenden Schooler. The other? Pierre Strong Jr.



Wasn't a perfect year on special teams for the RB, but he had bright moments and showed + toughness pic.twitter.com/gy6RCsGzj6 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 18, 2023

Not all went well for Strong Jr. on special teams, though. He also had a costly running-into-the-kicker penalty in Week 12 versus the Minnesota Vikings; the infraction kept the Vikings’ series alive and eventually paved the way for the team’s game-winning touchdown.

That play was a low-point in Strong Jr.’s first year as a pro. However, he also had plenty of positive moments — building a solid foundation to work from heading into 2023.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? After serving as a depth option at the running back position as a rookie, Strong Jr. might see an increased workload in 2023; he projects as a possible RB2/RB3 option in the Patriots’ backfield, working as either a pure receiving back or a change-of-pace option. As such, he will be on the field on select early downs but also provide some elite explosiveness and run-after-the-catch abilities in the passing game.

What is his growth potential? Strong Jr. showed his talent in flashes last season, with his games in Arizona and Las Vegas in particular standing out. If he can build on those performances, he should be able to eventually fill a prominent role in the New England offense as both a ball carrier and a receiving back. That does not mean he will become the next James White, Rex Burkhead or Dion Lewis, but he does have an intriguing set of skills that should help the team use him in a similar fashion.

Does he have positional versatility? The Patriots used Strong Jr. as both a runner and a receiver last season, but they lined him up primarily in the backfield (42 snaps; 82.4%) and only occasionally moved him into the slot (5; 9.8%) and out wide (4; 7.8%). That being said, his college career was one of versatility and the team might very well try to expand his usage heading into his second season: besides running and catching the ball at South Dakota State, he also completed all nine of his passing attempts for a combined 208 yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Strong Jr. also offers experience on special teams. As noted above, the Patriots used him on four units last season. While he was a bit up and down at times, he has some growth potential in the third phase of the game as well.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the second year of the rookie contract he signed last spring, Strong Jr. is carrying a salary cap number of $1.05 million. That number is made out of a $870,000 base salary and a fully-guaranteed $178,357 signing bonus proration. The pact currently qualifies for Top-51 status, meaning that all of it is counted against the Patriots’ cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Given the promise he showed last season paired with the fact that a) Damien Harris is now in Buffalo, and b) the Patriots already parted ways with free agency running back addition James Robinson, Strong Jr. making the team is a fairly safe bet. The bigger question is which role he is going to play during his sophomore campaign, and whether or not he can seriously challenge Ty Montgomery as the projected No. 1 receiving back and top option behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson.

One-sentence projection: Strong Jr. will be the No. 3 in the Patriots’ running back rotation behind Stevenson and Montgomery, and as such be in a position to improve his numbers across the board.

What do you think about Pierre Strong Jr. heading into the 2023 season? Will he play a prominent role this year? Where will he end up on the running back depth chart? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.