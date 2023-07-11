Over 3 million ticket requests: Patriots-Colts in Germany sold out within minutes

The New England Patriots will make their Germany debut later this year, and it appears fans are quite excited about it.

Tickets for their Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt went on sale on Tuesday morning and were sold out within 30 minutes, according to German outlet Ran. In fact, fan-shared screenshots on social media show that the virtual wait list to get those tickets at one point exceeded 3 million.

For comparison, Deutsche Bank Stadium, which will host the game, has a capacity of 48,000. With fans allowed to buy up to four tickets, this means that less than 1.6 percent of ticket requests were satisfied.

The demand for tickets for the 2nd NFL Germany game (Colts at Patriots, Nov 12) in the 2023 season was apparently even greater than for the 1st game (Dolphins at Chiefs, Nov 5). In the virtual Ticketmaster queue, there were users who had over 2.7 million people ahead of them! — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) July 11, 2023

This demand for tickets being extraordinarily high is nothing new in Germany.

Last year’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich — the first ever regular season game in the country — saw over three million ticket request as well, per NFL executive Alexander Steinforth. In addition, the queue for the second game in Frankfurt this season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins also exceeded 1.5 million.

On all three occasions, however, fans voiced their complaints about the ticketing process. The unclear ranking system, seemingly random technical issues, and hundreds of tickets immediately entering the secondary market led to as-of-yet-unaddressed calls for a better handling of the whole procedure.

The lucky few who did get tickets for Patriots-Colts on Nov. 12 will be in attendance for New England’s first regular season contest abroad since 2017, and fourth overall.

The team played the Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams in London in 2009 and 2012, respectively, before facing off against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2017. The Patriots won all three of those games in blowout fashion, coming away victoriously with a combined score of 113-22.