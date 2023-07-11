If an NFL Draft takes place but nobody makes any picks, did it really happen? Yes. Yes, it did.

On Tuesday and following a three-year hiatus, it was time again for the league’s previously-annual supplemental draft. Two players were eligible to be picked by the 32 organizations, but neither the New England Patriots nor any of the other teams decided to invest.

Wide receivers Malachi Wideman and Milton Wright of Jackson State and Purdue, respectively, are therefore now free agents. They can sign with any team via the same three-year deals given to other undrafted rookies.

The supplemental draft was first introduced in 1977 to give players unable to participate in the “real event” — either because of filing or eligibility issues — an opportunity to nonetheless enter the pro level. While it has produced some noteworthy players through the years, including former Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, only 46 total players ever heard their name called.

Among those were two players selected by New England. The team added Rhode Island wide receiver Chy Davidson in 1981, followed by cornerback J’Juan Cherry in 1999. Neither of them appeared in a game for the club.

Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have yet to make a supplemental selection.

With this year’s edition also not bringing any changes to New England’s roster, it remains at 88 active players at the moment. They will arrive back at Gillette Stadium later this month for training camp, with rookies set to report on July 21 and veterans four days later.