Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Hard facts

Name: Isaiah Bolden

Position: Cornerback/Kickoff returner

Opening day age: 23 (12/16/1999)

Size: 6’2”, 205 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 63)

Contract status: Signed through 2026 (2027 UFA)

Experience

A receiver and defensive back (as well as a standout track runner) in high school, Bolden entered the college level as a four-star recruit. Receiving offers from several Power Five schools, he eventually decided to join Florida State. After just two seasons and 14 in-game appearances as a Seminole, however, he decided to enter the transfer portal and move to Jackson State to play under Deion Sanders.

Over the next three seasons, he appeared in 26 games for the Tigers and developed into a starter-level cornerback as well as a prolific return man. He registered a combined 55 tackles on defense, while also running back 26 kickoffs for an average of 32.7 yards per return and two touchdowns as well as eight punts for an average of 16.3 yards. In 2021, he led the entire FCS in kick return average with a 36.9.

Nonetheless, Bolden had to wait until deep into the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft to hear his name called by the Patriots. When they selected him 245th overall he became the first and eventually only HBCU player picked that year.

2022 review

Stats: 13 games (11 starts) | 756 defensive snaps, 48 special teams snaps | 44 tackles, 4 missed tackles (8.3%), 1 fumble recovery | 55 targets, 28 catches (50.9%), 252 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs | 10 kickoff returns, 260 yards (26.0/return)

Season recap: After starting just one game over his first two years at Jackson State, Bolden took on a prominent role in 2022. He served as a starting cornerback for the Tigers, lining up primarily in the slot but also moving to other spots in the defensive backfield on occasion.

When all was said and done, he had appeared in 13 games with 11 starts. Along the way, he was on the field for 756 defensive snaps — most on the team — and proved himself a reliable contributor. He did not register any interceptions, but allowed only half of the passes thrown his way to be completed and also

In addition, he also recovered a fumble in a mid-November victory over Alabama A&M.

Bolden furthermore again saw regular action as a return man. He did not run back any punts this time around nor score any special teams touchdowns, but he managed to end the year with a solid 260 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

With Bolden as a key player on defense and in the kicking game, Jackson State went 12-1 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He did give up one touchdown in the 43-24 championship game victory over Southern, but also had five tackles and two pass breakups.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Bolden projects as a two-phase player for the Patriots. On the one hand and despite having comparatively little college experience, he will offer depth and developmental upside at the cornerback position — both inside and outside. On the other hand, he will factor into the special teams mix as a kickoff returner and possible backup punt returner behind All-Pro Marcus Jones.

What is his growth potential? Bolden is an impressive athlete, who registered a 9.44 Relative Athletic Score during the pre-draft process. Considering his physical abilities, his main area for growth lies in other areas: technique, decision making, play recognition, among others. If he can get up to speed from that perspective, he can develop into a serviceable option for the Patriots in the relatively near future.

Does he have positional versatility? Over the course of his college career, Bolden was on the field for only 946 defensive snaps. Of those, a majority came in the slot (613; 64.8%) but he also has some experience moving to the perimeter of the defense (205; 21.7%), into the box (78; 8.2%) and even back deep (37; 3.9%) or up on the line of scrimmage (9; 1.0%). His athleticism allows him to fill numerous roles, now it is all about finding what suits him best in an NFL setting.

Additionally, Bolden offers plenty of experience and proven production in the return game. He was mostly used on kickoffs but also ran back a handful of punts between his stints at Jackson State and Florida State.

What is his salary cap situation? Bolden’s contract situation is pretty straight forward. He is playing on a four-year rookie contract that will hit the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $770,421. That number is currently not high enough to qualify for Top-51 status, meaning that only his fully-guaranteed $20,421 signing bonus proration is currently counted versus the cap. The $750,000 base salary will only be added if he makes the roster.

How safe is his roster spot? The Patriots have had quite a bit of success with under-the-radar cornerbacks through the years. That being said, Bolden’s draft status and the fact that he is still quite raw as a defender put him in a difficult position: he will need to earn his spot on what is a rather deep position depth chart even with fellow cornerback Jack Jones’ future unclear due to his legal situation. His most realistic way onto the active roster might therefore be via special teams, and in particular the kickoff return game.

One-sentence projection: Bolden has some intriguing traits as a defender and return man, but he will spend his rookie season on the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.

What do you think about Isaiah Bolden heading into the 2023 season? What will be his best way of making the team? Would he even make it onto the practice squad in the first place? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.